TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength

August 2025 News

Schneider Electric, together with TechAccess, is poised to take the southern African market by storm. The companies’ partnership, built over 15 years of trust and innovation, continues to gain momentum with TechAccess’ recent appointment as an Elite Partner for Schneider Electric’s Secure Power business.

Ben Selier (l) and Jaxon Martin.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, TechAccess is a services and solutions orientated company within the South African IT sector with a strong focus on the data centre industry. The company’s status as Elite Partner highlights the enduring collaboration between the two companies and their shared commitment to delivering innovative data centre, digital power and cooling solutions across South Africa and the rest of the SADC region.

The partnership began with the installation of the first Schneider Electric InfraStruxure modular data centre solution at one of TechAccess’ key clients, marking the start of a journey that would result in numrous successful projects in SADC. Jaxon Martin, managing director at TechAccess, sayss: “Achieving Elite Partner status with Schneider Electric is a significant milestone for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing top-tier data centre solutions and reflects the strength of our relationship with Schneider Electric. Over the last 15 years we have successfully collaborated on various projects, leveraging their innovative technology and extensive product range.”

The Secure Power business unit provides flexible, reliable power and cooling solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. With a focus on sustainability and operational excellence, Schneider Electric’s Secure Power division offers comprehensive solutions that ensure uninterrupted power supply for critical applications and cooling systems, making it an ideal partner for TechAccess.

Ben Selier, vice president of Secure Power for Anglophone Africa adds: “Our continued collaboration will extend the reach of both Schneider Electric and TechAccess, delivering advanced power infrastructure across various sectors, including data centres, finance and industry. It will encourage fresh ideas and attract new customers, driving innovation and accelerating growth. Our goal is to enhance the availability and reliability of secure, sustainable and scalable power solutions for customers in southern Africa.”

The Elite Partner status designation requires TechAccess to meet rigorous criteria such as specific sales targets and the completion of training programmes to ensure that its team has the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver Schneider Electric’s advanced power solutions effectively. Furthermore, the new, elevated status will enable TechAccess to expand its portfolio and enhance its capabilities in data centre, power and cooling systems, further solidifying its position as a leader in the data centre industry. Looking ahead, TechAccess aims to leverage this partnership for significant growth in the short to medium term.

“Our goal is to deepen our expertise in Schneider Electric’s product offerings. By enhancing our skills in cooling and power solutions we can provide even greater value to our clients,” Martin says. “With this enhanced partnership, end-user clients can expect improved service delivery supported by two trusted brands that deliver comprehensive support throughout the lifecycle of their solutions, from installation to ongoing maintenance.”

