Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength

August 2025 News

Schneider Electric, together with TechAccess, is poised to take the southern African market by storm. The companies’ partnership, built over 15 years of trust and innovation, continues to gain momentum with TechAccess’ recent appointment as an Elite Partner for Schneider Electric’s Secure Power business.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, TechAccess is a services and solutions orientated company within the South African IT sector with a strong focus on the data centre industry. The company’s status as Elite Partner highlights the enduring collaboration between the two companies and their shared commitment to delivering innovative data centre, digital power and cooling solutions across South Africa and the rest of the SADC region.

The partnership began with the installation of the first Schneider Electric InfraStruxure modular data centre solution at one of TechAccess’ key clients, marking the start of a journey that would result in numrous successful projects in SADC. Jaxon Martin, managing director at TechAccess, sayss: “Achieving Elite Partner status with Schneider Electric is a significant milestone for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing top-tier data centre solutions and reflects the strength of our relationship with Schneider Electric. Over the last 15 years we have successfully collaborated on various projects, leveraging their innovative technology and extensive product range.”

The Secure Power business unit provides flexible, reliable power and cooling solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. With a focus on sustainability and operational excellence, Schneider Electric’s Secure Power division offers comprehensive solutions that ensure uninterrupted power supply for critical applications and cooling systems, making it an ideal partner for TechAccess.

Ben Selier, vice president of Secure Power for Anglophone Africa adds: “Our continued collaboration will extend the reach of both Schneider Electric and TechAccess, delivering advanced power infrastructure across various sectors, including data centres, finance and industry. It will encourage fresh ideas and attract new customers, driving innovation and accelerating growth. Our goal is to enhance the availability and reliability of secure, sustainable and scalable power solutions for customers in southern Africa.”

The Elite Partner status designation requires TechAccess to meet rigorous criteria such as specific sales targets and the completion of training programmes to ensure that its team has the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver Schneider Electric’s advanced power solutions effectively. Furthermore, the new, elevated status will enable TechAccess to expand its portfolio and enhance its capabilities in data centre, power and cooling systems, further solidifying its position as a leader in the data centre industry. Looking ahead, TechAccess aims to leverage this partnership for significant growth in the short to medium term.

“Our goal is to deepen our expertise in Schneider Electric’s product offerings. By enhancing our skills in cooling and power solutions we can provide even greater value to our clients,” Martin says. “With this enhanced partnership, end-user clients can expect improved service delivery supported by two trusted brands that deliver comprehensive support throughout the lifecycle of their solutions, from installation to ongoing maintenance.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Fostering a collaborative learning environment for sugar producer
SKF South Africa News
One of South Africa’s leading sugar producers made strategic use of its off-crop season, turning scheduled downtime into an opportunity for both essential maintenance and valuable skills development with the help of SKF

Read more...
Steinmüller Africa and Eskom uplift eMalahleni communities
News
Steinmüller Africa, in partnership with Eskom, has reaffirmed its commitment to social upliftment by donating essential goods and creating meaningful connections with two impactful community organisations in eMalahleni.

Read more...
The top 10 emerging technologies of 2025
News
The World Economic Forum’s top 10 emerging technologies of 2025 are expected to deliver real-world impact within three to five years and address urgent global challenges.

Read more...
Comtest calibration user group seminar
News
Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons.

Read more...
Technology leaders shaping 2025
News
In an era where agility, innovation and execution are paramount, ABI Research’s latest report, ‘26 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2025’ identifies the top players shaping the future across key digital technology segments.

Read more...
Omniflex through the decades
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
As Omniflex celebrates 60 years of engineering excellence, we take a look back at the decade that saw us really kick in and deliver major engineering projects – the 1970s.

Read more...
Innomotics certified for innovative mine winder braking system
News
Innomotics has achieved SIL 3 certification for the COBRA 02 S braking system for mine winder installations, together with OLKO-Maschinentechnik.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
The true cost of cheap water in South Africa
News
The low cost of water has created a dangerous sense of comfort for South Africans.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved