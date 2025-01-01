Portable appliance tester

August 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method. The device complies with the VDE 0701 procedure for checking the effectiveness of protective measures after repairs, and the VDE 0702 procedure for repeat testing.

Thanks to the large, inverted LCD display with backlighting, the measurement results can be read clearly under all lighting conditions. The appliance tester is characterised by its simple operation: With just three buttons you can perform tests for protection class I and II devices as well as extension cables. The simple pass/fail function for the Riso (insulation resistance), Rpe (protective conductor resistance) and Iea (equivalent leakage current method) measurement methods immediately indicates whether the test object has passed the test. The appliance tester can also check the wiring of sockets and carry out a mains voltage measurement via the Schuko plug.

The appliance tester is particularly suitable for mobile use due to its battery operation. Powered by six AA batteries, it offers flexibility and independence from external power sources. This practical and user-friendly device is an indispensable tool for anyone who needs to check electrical appliances regularly for safety.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





