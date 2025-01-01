Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Innovative braking technology for heavy-duty hoists

August 2025 Motion Control & Drives

The electro-hydraulic disc brakes in the DX series from RINGSPANN have been re-engineered and are proving to be a trendsetter in the holding and emergency stop systems in the hoists of heavy-duty and container cranes. Designed for a high number of switching cycles on fast-rotating discs, and equipped with new angle levers and energy-efficient electrohydraulic thrusters, these innovative industrial brakes have significant added value – both in the design of the hoists and in their operation and maintenance.

Business developer for brakes at RINGSPANN, Martin Ohle says that important reasons for the high acceptance of these electrohydraulic brakes in the market is that they are assembly-friendly, user-friendly and service-friendly.

There are three factors that make these disc brakes an innovative solution: the substitution of numerous cast components with components made of flame-cut steel, the redesign of the angle lever and the use of a new type of electrohydraulic thruster. The compact dimensions of the new brakes are also striking. “Thanks to their compact design and the mounting dimensions of the base plate, they can be easily integrated into existing environments and can replace other models without modifications,” Ohle explains.


The steel design of the brake lever alone results in a major advantage. The brake is slimmer, it has a low unit price and the expense of maintenance, servicing and general overhaul is significantly reduced. The new design of the angle lever also has significant advantages. Ohler continues: “As a functional connection between the electrohydraulic thruster, brake spring and brake levers, the angle lever must absorb both bending and torsional forces. However, to ensure that these forces do not have a negative effect on the brake levers and bushings, we have recalculated the angle lever and designed it to have the same high torsional rigidity as a traditional cast iron solution. In addition, the new angle lever only has a few parts, which is why it is easy to install and replace.”

Designed for fast closing times

RINGSPANN has also had great success with the new electrohydraulic thrusters in its portfolio. They are tailor-made for use in demanding crane technology applications such as main hoists and trolleys, generate lifting forces of up to 8 kN, with very short closing times of <80 ms. They use a gear pump to generate pressure and the layout is analogue, so no circuit board is required. As before, they have a 3-phase connection. In addition, they impress with their high energy efficiency because when the brake is open, power consumption is very low, thanks to the pressureless circulation. The electrohydraulic thrusters contribute to the compact design of the brake and its easy maintenance should please every crane operator. As Ohler points out, wearing parts such as solenoids can be replaced while the thruster is installed in the brake.


Self-centring and automatic wear compensation

RINGSPANN also equipped the brakes with a functionality that makes it easier for the OEM designer to integrate the brake into the drive system, and makes life easier for crane operators and MRO personnel. For example, a standard, maintenance-free self-centring system ensures that the brake levers open synchronously, which means that the air gap on both sides of the brake disc always remains the same, even if the brake pads suffer wear and tear due to operation.

A different compensation mechanism ensures that the brake pads are always parallel when released. “The distance between the pads and the brake disc is decoupled from the V-position of the brake levers and is the same everywhere. This mechanism can be easily adjusted with adjusting screws,” explains Ohler. Another great advantage is that the wear compensation of the brake pads can be re-adjusted both manually and automatically. This is done by a maintenance-free freewheel mechanism. Since the wear compensation compensates for the increasing distance between the brake pad and the brake disc, the brake can always develop the same high clamping force.

These spring-operated service brakes close in the event of a power interruption and open by means of an electrohydraulic thruster. They are designed for a high number of switching cycles on high-speed discs with diameters of 355 to 1000 mm and provide clamping forces of up to 80 kN. At 230 mm and 280 mm, their brake centre heights are in line with the market standard. They are available in special versions for maritime, very cold and very warm environments, and also as explosion-proof models.


For more information contact Gerhard van der Westhuizen, RINGSPANN South Africa, +27 11 394 1830, [email protected], www.ringspann.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Complete mine hoist systems
Motion Control & Drives
From friction to single and double drum hoists, ABB is a complete supplier of various types of mine hoist systems.

Read more...
These robots crawl into every nook and cranny
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Inuktun's small crawler robot magnetically sticks to metal walls and is able to move in all directions. It carries cameras, sensors and tools for inspection or maintenance work in tight pipes and on the outer hulls of tanks or ships. All crawler modules and cameras are equipped with brushed DC motors from Swiss drive specialist, maxon using various motor-gearhead combinations.

Read more...
Proven drive technology solutions for the sugar industry
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
As the South African sugar industry continues to optimise efficiency, uptime and sustainability across cane handling, processing and refining, SEW-EURODRIVE is helping drive this momentum with its world-class drive technology and local service support.

Read more...
Largest private wind farm in South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The Witberg wind farm will prevent the emission of more than 420 000 tons of CO2 per year in 122 000 households in the Western Cape.

Read more...
The environmental benefits of correct lubrication storage
Motion Control & Drives
While selecting the right lubricant for an application is key, how that lubricant is stored between applications is an often overlooked but critical aspect of reducing contaminants in machinery across a plant or site.

Read more...
Sustainability is transforming fluid power
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.

Read more...
Demystifying demulsifier additives
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Water is one of the most destructive contaminants in lubricants. Demulsifier additives prevent the formation of a stable oil-water mixture or an emulsion by changing the interfacial tension of the oil so that water will coalesce and separate more readily from the oil.

Read more...
A turnkey drive solution to guarantee performance and reduce lead times
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
[Sponsored] The introduction of SEW-EURODRIVE’s TrueDNA package responds directly to challenges faced by industry when mixing components from multiple suppliers in a drive solution.

Read more...
Speeding up warehouse automation
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Bastian Solutions designs and delivers world-class material handling systems. The company was engaged by a high-end global fashion brand to implement a new warehouse system. Bastian used Rockwell Automation Emulate3D digital twin software to test the system before it was installed and went live.

Read more...
Next-generation homebuilding
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved