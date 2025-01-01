Complete mine hoist systems
August 2025
Motion Control & Drives
From friction to single and double drum hoists, ABB is a complete supplier of various types of mine hoist systems, and also interfaces to shaft equipment for productive hoisting processes. A typical mine hoist delivery includes mechanical equipment, brake systems, electrical and control systems and shaft interface equipment. As ABB designs both the mechanical and electrical equipment for a mine hoist in-house, the levels of productivity and safety are optimised for the entire system. Its advanced engineering is supported by a quality management system that covers all aspects from design to commissioning.
ABB can also provide long-term service and support for the complete mine hoist system. With a global and local presence, there is always a skilled ABB service engineer close at hand to ensure productivity is maximised. With more than a century of experience and a long list of over 700 active installations worldwide, a complete mine hoist system from ABB is not only a choice of proven, integrated technology, but also a choice of availability, reliability and safety.
“We often supply stage winders to mining contractors during shaft sinking projects,” explains Mike Davis, global product manager for ABB’s hoisting business. “Contractors may purchase stage winders along with a kibble winder or bucket hoist.” In some instances, they procure the stage winder and keep it in their fleet for future projects.
“If we engage with mine design teams early on, the kibble winder can be sized for the permanent duty requirements, saving the project both time and cost. We can also participate in mine electrification and major switchgear installation. This is managed by another expert team within ABB, with the hoisting team handling the hoists and our electrification specialists managing the switchgear and related systems,” says Davis.
ABB’s compact stage winders, particularly those utilising the ACS800 drives, are designed for efficient and precise winding applications. Jaco Truter, technical product manager for hoisting at ABB, explains that the stage is kept level by either synchronising drum movement or by feedback from a level transducer on the stage. This ensures precise guided movement through the shaft. Multi-drum winders are controlled using a central AC500 PLC and central safety circuit. This ensures closely synchronised starting and stopping of all drums. Each project is risk assessed to ensure the appropriate safety functions are included in the design.
ABB mine hoist solutions provide a low lifecycle cost, high reliability and system availability, short project execution time and a single source of supply for the complete system, including service and spare parts. Its world-renowned engineering resources are also available for feasibility studies and conceptual solutions to advance a mine’s hoist system by tapping into a vast network of global hoist experts.
For more information contact Martin Van Zyl, ABB, +27 10 202 5612, [email protected], www.abb.com/za
