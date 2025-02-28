Navigating solar energy adoption

August 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate, which enabled businesses to claim an upfront deduction of 125% of the cost of renewable energy installations, ended on 28 February 2025. Frank Rovelli, CEO of Probe Corporation says that although the incentive has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

The incentive was a temporary enhancement of the existing renewable energy tax incentive, Section 12B, which still allows a 100% write-off of the cost of the asset in the first year of use for projects under 1 MW. For projects over 1 MW, it allows an accelerated depreciation over 3 years: 50% in year one, 30% in year two and 20% in year three − offering considerable savings.

“Solar and energy storage solutions continue to deliver strong returns on investment,” says Rovelli. “With the right planning, businesses can access flexible financing options and scalable system designs that make the switch not only possible, but profitable in the long term.”

Probe Corporation, through its energy division Probenergy, specialises in providing end-to-end renewable energy solutions. By drawing on over six decades of experience, the company offers advisory services that help businesses take the guesswork out of their energy transition. Rovelli provides guidance for businesses approaching a switch to renewable energy.

Assess and optimise energy usage

One of the first steps to a successful solar installation is understanding your current energy consumption. Optimising energy usage upfront allows businesses to build smaller, more cost-effective systems. “At Probe, we recommend conducting an energy analysis to pinpoint consumption patterns and inefficiencies,” explains Rovelli. “Simple measures like upgrading to energy-efficient equipment or scheduling usage-intensive tasks for off-peak times can result in tremendous savings, even before solar panels are installed.”

Load shifting and peak shaving analysis are strategies aimed at optimising energy usage and reducing costs by managing electricity consumption during peak periods as well as the maximum peak demand of a business. “By integrating load analysis and tariff analysis, businesses can make informed decisions to minimise energy costs through strategies like load shifting, demand response programs and energy efficiency measures,” says Rovelli.

Explore flexible financing options

Financing remains a key enabler for many businesses looking to adopt solar solutions. Probe collaborates with financial institutions to offer a variety of payment options, including rent-to-own agreements, fully funded Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and subscription models. “These financing tools are designed to ease the burden of upfront costs,” says Rovelli. “By choosing the right financing strategy, businesses can start saving on energy bills almost immediately while spreading out payments for their solar systems over time.”

Begin with a phased approach

For businesses that may not have the resources for a full solar installation upfront, Probe suggests adopting a phased implementation strategy. This allows businesses to start with a basic solar inverter and panel setup and then expand the system in stages as their energy needs grow or budgets allow. “Our phased solutions are scalable and carefully designed to accommodate future upgrades,” notes Rovelli. “This ensures businesses remain flexible and never overinvest in capacity they don’t yet require.”

Prioritise energy storage

Efficient energy storage is critical for businesses that want reliable power beyond daylight hours or during loadshedding. Advanced battery systems such as those offered by Probe from global suppliers like Enerbond and Blue Volt help businesses store excess energy for use when the sun isn’t shining, avoiding costly peak-period grid charges. “Energy storage is the linchpin of energy independence,” explains Rovelli. “It’s the difference between relying on the grid during outages and being completely self-sufficient.”

Consider containerised solutions for adaptability

Probe also recommends containerised systems for businesses requiring mobile or plug-and-play solutions. These self-contained systems offer a cost-effective and reliable way to power sites in remote or challenging environments. “Whether it’s powering a mining operation or a commercial office block, containerised solutions are versatile, efficient and tailored to the specific demands of the location,” says Rovelli.

Compliance and protection as priorities

Adopting solar energy also requires regulatory compliance and adequate protection. Probe ensures that its installations meet all local requirements, from municipal registration to engineering sign-offs. Rovelli also advises businesses to review their insurance policies. “It’s important to update your coverage to include your new solar investment. While many insurers cover solar systems by default, you want to be sure your protection matches your setup.”

The challenges of rising electricity prices and an unstable grid make renewable energy adoption a smart choice. Though the full enhanced tax rebate may no longer be available, the financial and operational benefits of renewable energy remain. “By making wise, calculated decisions about their energy transitions, South African businesses have the opportunity to secure significant cost savings and operational stability,” concludes Rovelli. “At Probe, we are committed to guiding businesses toward reliable and sustainable energy solutions that meet their unique goals.”

For more information contact Probe Corporation, www.probenergy.co.za





