Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Navigating solar energy adoption

August 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate, which enabled businesses to claim an upfront deduction of 125% of the cost of renewable energy installations, ended on 28 February 2025. Frank Rovelli, CEO of Probe Corporation says that although the incentive has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

The incentive was a temporary enhancement of the existing renewable energy tax incentive, Section 12B, which still allows a 100% write-off of the cost of the asset in the first year of use for projects under 1 MW. For projects over 1 MW, it allows an accelerated depreciation over 3 years: 50% in year one, 30% in year two and 20% in year three − offering considerable savings.

“Solar and energy storage solutions continue to deliver strong returns on investment,” says Rovelli. “With the right planning, businesses can access flexible financing options and scalable system designs that make the switch not only possible, but profitable in the long term.”

Probe Corporation, through its energy division Probenergy, specialises in providing end-to-end renewable energy solutions. By drawing on over six decades of experience, the company offers advisory services that help businesses take the guesswork out of their energy transition. Rovelli provides guidance for businesses approaching a switch to renewable energy.

Assess and optimise energy usage

One of the first steps to a successful solar installation is understanding your current energy consumption. Optimising energy usage upfront allows businesses to build smaller, more cost-effective systems. “At Probe, we recommend conducting an energy analysis to pinpoint consumption patterns and inefficiencies,” explains Rovelli. “Simple measures like upgrading to energy-efficient equipment or scheduling usage-intensive tasks for off-peak times can result in tremendous savings, even before solar panels are installed.”

Load shifting and peak shaving analysis are strategies aimed at optimising energy usage and reducing costs by managing electricity consumption during peak periods as well as the maximum peak demand of a business. “By integrating load analysis and tariff analysis, businesses can make informed decisions to minimise energy costs through strategies like load shifting, demand response programs and energy efficiency measures,” says Rovelli.

Explore flexible financing options

Financing remains a key enabler for many businesses looking to adopt solar solutions. Probe collaborates with financial institutions to offer a variety of payment options, including rent-to-own agreements, fully funded Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and subscription models. “These financing tools are designed to ease the burden of upfront costs,” says Rovelli. “By choosing the right financing strategy, businesses can start saving on energy bills almost immediately while spreading out payments for their solar systems over time.”

Begin with a phased approach

For businesses that may not have the resources for a full solar installation upfront, Probe suggests adopting a phased implementation strategy. This allows businesses to start with a basic solar inverter and panel setup and then expand the system in stages as their energy needs grow or budgets allow. “Our phased solutions are scalable and carefully designed to accommodate future upgrades,” notes Rovelli. “This ensures businesses remain flexible and never overinvest in capacity they don’t yet require.”

Prioritise energy storage

Efficient energy storage is critical for businesses that want reliable power beyond daylight hours or during loadshedding. Advanced battery systems such as those offered by Probe from global suppliers like Enerbond and Blue Volt help businesses store excess energy for use when the sun isn’t shining, avoiding costly peak-period grid charges. “Energy storage is the linchpin of energy independence,” explains Rovelli. “It’s the difference between relying on the grid during outages and being completely self-sufficient.”

Consider containerised solutions for adaptability

Probe also recommends containerised systems for businesses requiring mobile or plug-and-play solutions. These self-contained systems offer a cost-effective and reliable way to power sites in remote or challenging environments. “Whether it’s powering a mining operation or a commercial office block, containerised solutions are versatile, efficient and tailored to the specific demands of the location,” says Rovelli.

Compliance and protection as priorities

Adopting solar energy also requires regulatory compliance and adequate protection. Probe ensures that its installations meet all local requirements, from municipal registration to engineering sign-offs. Rovelli also advises businesses to review their insurance policies. “It’s important to update your coverage to include your new solar investment. While many insurers cover solar systems by default, you want to be sure your protection matches your setup.”

The challenges of rising electricity prices and an unstable grid make renewable energy adoption a smart choice. Though the full enhanced tax rebate may no longer be available, the financial and operational benefits of renewable energy remain. “By making wise, calculated decisions about their energy transitions, South African businesses have the opportunity to secure significant cost savings and operational stability,” concludes Rovelli. “At Probe, we are committed to guiding businesses toward reliable and sustainable energy solutions that meet their unique goals.”

For more information contact Probe Corporation, www.probenergy.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.

Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...
Empowering South Africa’s IPPs for a renewable future
Electrical Power & Protection
Successful economies will be those that can ensure businesses and investors of a stable supply of low-cost renewable energy. South Africa has the opportunity to become a global leader in this regard, given the excellent solar and wind resources that the country has been blessed with.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved