Non-contact infrared thermometer

August 2025 Temperature Measurement

AMETEK LAND has developed a new non-contact infrared thermometer for precise measurement and control during deposition processes in optical fibre manufacturing. The VDT+ is a standalone thermometer for use in the burner zone where the deposition takes place. Precise control of the measurement here is critical to determine the ultimate fibre strength and quality. It uses a specific wavelength in the 5 µm region, where glass is opaque and interferences from atmospheric gases and products of combustion are minimal. A wide range of highly effective mounting accessories allows ease of installation and maintenance, enabling the operator to position the thermometer in the ideal location.

The VDT+ is fully focusable with through-the-lens sighting and a narrow 100:1 field of view for precise optical alignment. A rugged and modular design ensures the pyrometer withstands harsh environments, which is particularly important in this application. Temperature measurements range from 1000 to 2500°C, with accuracy and repeatability of <1°C. The updated electronic design allows for fast, accurate, drift-free measurements to ensure a high yield. The flexible design has built-in signal processing, including signal averaging and a peak picker algorithm.

Global product manager, Derek Stuart said: “The VDT+ delivers a powerful tool for accurate and reliable temperature measurements in optical fibre preforms and other hot glass applications. It does not require an external processor and can easily be configured using the built-in web server.” The VDT+ from LAND is the industry standard. A 4-20 mA output suits all process monitoring, recording and control systems. Individually calibrated thermometers are available with traceability to National Standards, and UKAS or NIST Calibration certificates are available.

For more information contact AMETEK LAND, [email protected], www.ametek.com






