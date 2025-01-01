Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings

August 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play. “Despite their importance, many users of electrical equipment are unfamiliar with what IP ratings truly mean,” says Pratley’s technical projects manager, Tristan Blades.

An IP rating is a globally recognised standard that indicates the level of protection that an electrical enclosure provides against the intrusion of solid objects and liquids. It is denoted by two digits. For example, in IP68, the first digit (ranging from 0 to 6) represents the level of protection against solid particles like dust, while the second digit (ranging from 0 to 9) signifies the protection against water. A higher number indicates a higher degree of protection.

Understanding IP ratings is essential to ensure the longevity and safety of electrical equipment, particularly in demanding industrial environments. “An appropriate IP rating ensures that the product can safely operate in specific environmental conditions without risk of damage or failure due to dust or water ingress,” explains Blades.

This is especially important in sectors such as mining, construction and manufacturing where components are regularly exposed to harsh elements. Without the appropriate IP rating electrical enclosures and fittings can fail, leading to safety hazards, system malfunctions and costly downtime. An IP rating gives both professionals and DIY users peace of mind knowing the product is built to last and function reliably in the conditions it was designed for.

Pratley’s approach to ingress protection goes beyond industry norms. All IP-rated Pratley products such as cable glands and junction boxes are subjected to rigorous third-party testing in addition to being tested continuously at the company’s advanced in-house laboratory. “This ensures that they do not just meet the required standards, but exceed them,” says Blades.

Pratley’s junction boxes and cable glands, including those designed for hazardous areas, are often certified with a dual IP66/68 rating. This means it is completely dust tight (IP6X), resists powerful water jets (IPX6) and can also withstand continuous submersion in water up to 2 metres (IPX8).

Blades adds that Pratley’s IP-rated junction boxes and cable glands are specifically engineered for use in extreme environments. Its compression glands for unarmoured cable, along with its Ex e and Ex d glands for armoured and unarmoured cable, deliver dependable performance where failure is not an option.

In addition to high-performance design, Pratley also considers the longevity of its products. Rubber sealing components can degrade over time, potentially compromising their effectiveness. To address this, Pratley specially formulates its rubbers in-house to ensure maximum longevity. Replacement gaskets for all junction boxes and cable glands are also available, enabling customers to maintain the integrity of the seal without replacing the entire unit. This not only extends the product’s lifespan but also provides a cost-effective solution for long-term reliability.

Choosing the correct IP-rated product is vital for safety and operational continuity, especially in environments where exposure to dust and moisture is unavoidable. “Our range of IP-rated electrical termination products offers the level of protection needed to meet the demands of industrial and hazardous area installations. In addition, our commitment to quality and innovation places Pratley products in a class of their own,” says Blades.

“When it comes to electrical installations, selecting products with the appropriate IP rating is not just a technical decision, it is a safety imperative. Our friendly team of technical sales specialists is always on standby for any customer advice or technical queries,” concludes Blades.

For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, [email protected], www.pratleyelectrical.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High performance power distribution
Electrical Power & Protection
Hexagon Electrical plays an important role in enhancing efficiency and safety through the supply and support of a wide range of critical equipment for hazardous industrial and mining sectors in Africa.

Read more...
Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved