Remote monitoring in remote and harsh environments

For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge as it is virtually impossible to maintain regular in-person oversight. The answer lies in remote monitoring, but it is important that any instrumentation used for this is right for the environment it is deployed in, or efforts will be wasted. Gary Bradshaw, director of remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex.

Remote locations pose unique challenges for monitoring equipment for several key reasons. First, they are often exposed to harsh environments such as heat, moisture, dust and electrical storms, all of which can damage electrical equipment. This is made worse as maintenance capabilities are often limited and getting a technician out to look at the equipment is logistically challenging because of the location, time and costs involved.

Furthermore, there is generally no access to mains electricity in these environments, so systems typically run on batteries or, where possible, solar. This means that energy management must be considered to maintain system availability, including replacement batteries so they can be replaced before outages cause downtime.

Maintaining reliable data links and system connectivity is particularly challenging. Cell signal are often unavailable in remote locations and accessing them using traditional wired infrastructure is impractical due to the prohibitive installation costs. The only real options in these scenarios are radio and satellite.

Underlying all these obstacles is the broader challenge of system longevity. Many industrial monitoring products come with a baked-in obsolescence cycle that forces system replacements every decade, sometimes sooner.

For installations in remote and dangerous locations this is not practical, as sending engineers out to regularly replace equipment presents all the same challenges as in-person monitoring and equipment maintenance in terms of cost and risk. For these systems, remote monitoring equipment should ideally maintain full serviceability and compatibility for decades to minimise the need to dispatch engineers and technicians.

Pole-mounted RTUs for Eskom

In the early 1990s the South African electricity supply authority, Eskom, was struggling to cope with the challenges of managing remote installations such as the 11kV and 22kV distribution lines running through some of the country’s most remote areas. Storms, lightning strikes and falling tree branches regularly tripped the lines auto-reclosers and sectionalisers, causing service outages.

Restoring service required engineers to travel long distances, often in the middle of the night and in treacherous conditions, to investigate faults and manually reset devices. Fault reporting was often delayed, too, as many of the regions had poor telecommunications infrastructure.

To overcome these challenges, Eskom engaged Omniflex to provide remote monitoring instrumentation that could be used to monitor installations from a centralised control room 24/7. Omniflex provided a solution in the form of pole-mounted Maxiflex remote terminal units (RTUs).

Maxiflex is a modular product that can be configured to suit a wide range of applications and its hot-swappable I/O modules enable maintenance without powering down the system, minimising any associated downtime.

The Maxiflex pole-mounted RTUs were mounted directly on power line poles alongside switching devices and interfaced to a central control centre over unlicensed radio bands for secure 24/7 monitoring. This solution allowed operators to receive real-time fault alerts and enabled them to remotely isolate line sections or reset devices without dispatching engineers.

The Eskom project was one of the first projects where the Maxiflex product was deployed and since then it has gone on to be used across a wide variety of critical infrastructure applications worldwide. These include radiation monitoring UK nuclear sites, utility metering, real time sequence of events monitoring, and alarm annunciation projects in industries including nuclear, petrochemical, oil and gas.

