Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Is sustainability enough any more?

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

By Jan-Henrik Svensson, CEO, Beamex Group.

With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design. Let me say this straight. With the global population hitting 8 billion people, it is not enough to just be sustainable anymore. The rapid rise in the population means a greater demand for goods and services, which in turn places additional burdens on natural resources, not to mention the impact on the climate through increased waste and pollution. To meet these challenges, what we need is to pursue regeneration on top of sustainability.

What do I mean by this? Where sustainability focuses on improving efficiencies and reducing waste in existing systems, regeneration aims to restore, rethink and redesign systems. Instead of competing with or exploiting nature it aims to work alongside nature, creating a symbiosis that balances our needs with nature’s capability to provide. You see examples of this every day in how natural ecosystems operate, with flora and fauna working in harmony, leading to regenerative cycles that can exist for millennia. What is stopping humanity from doing the same?

I see new regulations, climate phenomena and a very real lack of resources pushing everyone from governments to businesses to individuals to rethink old ways of production, consumption and sustainability. The UN, for instance, has already slammed organisations for paying mere lip service to sustainability and has released guidelines to help create real change.

Regenerative thinking can help fill this gap by helping replenish marine and forest ecosystems, creating circular economies that see near-zero waste, and bringing in brand new models of working and living to sustain billions of people. Some examples come to mind. One lies in the blue economy, with the World Economic Forum working with the Indonesian government to boost ocean conservation efforts, while at the same time, using mechanisms such as blue carbon to raise investments to restore marine environments and communities. Meanwhile, shoe and apparel maker, VF Corporation − owner of the North Face, Timberland and other iconic brands − is working on creating a regenerative leather supply chain by investing in verifiable regenerative ranches. Here in Finland, the forestry sector is using sustainable forest management practices to produce wood-based products while ensuring forests grow per natural cycles.

Getting regenerative thinking into the mainstream

The result of all these initiatives is net positive outcomes for all. There is so much promise here. Regeneration, alongside decarbonisation and resiliency, were key themes at Davos 2023, making it a good bet that it will be a big focus for various organisations in the years ahead.

But for regenerative thinking to truly take off, I see the need for creating greater awareness about these systems, data to show the impact it can have and standards by which we can govern and maintain accountability. How do we go about achieving these three goals − through accurate and verifiable measurements. Everything is based on measurement. When we talk about a carbon footprint, it is often not a measured quantity but a calculated one. It should be measured in such a way that if an organisation decides to adopt regenerative practices, we should have measured data on exactly how much emissions have reduced by, along with accurate reporting of its carbon footprint. By incorporating data and measurement so that it becomes part of the regenerative and sustainability journey, you will automatically create the transparency, trust and support needed to help regeneration enter the mainstream.

While verifying these measurements requires calibration, this is not to say that you simply need to calibrate more. Instead, critical elements need to be identified and verified so that measurements taken are uniform across the board. This will ensure that your measured quantity is the same as the quantity considered by regulators and other stakeholders. Here is where we at Beamex can provide help, especially in long chain processes where every measurement error can add up, leading to wrong conclusions. At a time when much of the world is polarised about different issues, such mistakes can only lead to greater uncertainty.

Personally, I am hoping that regeneration, or indeed any other effective system that can help us live in harmony with the planet, takes off and soon. This is an ongoing journey, and we will certainly do our part in ensuring you are travelling equipped with the right information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/feed/update/

urn:li:activity:7049246028050419712/

For more information contact Beamex Group, +44 1455 821 920, www.beamex.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...
Empowering South Africa’s IPPs for a renewable future
Electrical Power & Protection
Successful economies will be those that can ensure businesses and investors of a stable supply of low-cost renewable energy. South Africa has the opportunity to become a global leader in this regard, given the excellent solar and wind resources that the country has been blessed with.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved