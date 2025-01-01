Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs

August 2025 Industrial Wireless

Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required. LoRaWAN technology offers ultra-low power consumption − battery life lasts up to four years − while delivering a transmission range of several kilometres.

“This is a different technology to measurement systems that are built using a sensor with direct LoRa communications. Senseca chose to use data loggers with LoRa communication, which means that the measurement data can always be recovered even in the case of failing transmission. We believe it makes the LR35 series the best choice for a wide range of demanding applications across all industries,” said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca South Africa.

LR35 loggers have numerous applications including smart cities, smart buildings, air quality assessment, agriculture, solar, soil, food or medicine storage, production, transportation and solar power. LoRaWAN is best suited for measurements where it is important to be independent from external power and where high-speed transmission is not necessary.

The LR35 data loggers with sensors measure conditions such as temperature, humidity, differential pressure, carbon dioxide and particulate matter. The LR35 series consists of wireless devices for IoT applications that use LoRaWAN technology and the unlicensed frequencies of the ISM band such as EU868, US915 and AU915.

In areas where LoRa coverage is available, the loggers can be connected to a free public gateway or be used with a customer’s own commercially available gateway to connect via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3G or 4G.

The LR35 series is pre-configured to send data to the free-to-use network server ‘The Things Network’, and the data sent by the sensors are visible through a third party cloud application of the Senseca Cloud Service. “The LR35 series is simple in operation, there is no cabling in between units and it offers a superior long-range transmission facility with free cloud access. Should a customer require a private gateway, we can advise on several types and brands to work with,” said Grobler.

“There are many industries that can benefit from the LR35 series. Agricultural operations needing rain or seed measurement data, solar photovoltaic farms and medicinal and general production storage would all reap large benefit as a result of the system’s long-range transmission capabilities.” Grobler concluded.

Credit(s)

Senseca





