Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs

Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required. LoRaWAN technology offers ultra-low power consumption − battery life lasts up to four years − while delivering a transmission range of several kilometres.
“This is a different technology to measurement systems that are built using a sensor with direct LoRa communications. Senseca chose to use data loggers with LoRa communication, which means that the measurement data can always be recovered even in the case of failing transmission. We believe it makes the LR35 series the best choice for a wide range of demanding applications across all industries,” said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca South Africa.
LR35 loggers have numerous applications including smart cities, smart buildings, air quality assessment, agriculture, solar, soil, food or medicine storage, production, transportation and solar power. LoRaWAN is best suited for measurements where it is important to be independent from external power and where high-speed transmission is not necessary.
The LR35 data loggers with sensors measure conditions such as temperature, humidity, differential pressure, carbon dioxide and particulate matter. The LR35 series consists of wireless devices for IoT applications that use LoRaWAN technology and the unlicensed frequencies of the ISM band such as EU868, US915 and AU915.
In areas where LoRa coverage is available, the loggers can be connected to a free public gateway or be used with a customer’s own commercially available gateway to connect via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3G or 4G.
The LR35 series is pre-configured to send data to the free-to-use network server ‘The Things Network’, and the data sent by the sensors are visible through a third party cloud application of the Senseca Cloud Service. “The LR35 series is simple in operation, there is no cabling in between units and it offers a superior long-range transmission facility with free cloud access. Should a customer require a private gateway, we can advise on several types and brands to work with,” said Grobler.
“There are many industries that can benefit from the LR35 series. Agricultural operations needing rain or seed measurement data, solar photovoltaic farms and medicinal and general production storage would all reap large benefit as a result of the system’s long-range transmission capabilities.” Grobler concluded.
Remote monitoring in remote and harsh environments Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge. Omniflex discusses the requirements for remote monitoring equipment deployed in remote and harsh environments, and shares an example from the company’s work with a South African electricity supply company.
Read more...Plant to control room visibility Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When Sasol’s Secunda power plant in South Africa was looking for ways to improve productivity and maintenance responsiveness, it approached remote monitoring experts, Omniflex for real-time monitoring of its electrostatic precipitators across 17 substations.
Read more...Steinmüller Africa’s drone technology
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.
Read more...Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity
Read more...Advanced telemetry solutions
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.
Read more...Novel closed-loop CP technology wins innovation award Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Researchers at Deakin University have won the Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award at this year’s AMPP Annual Conference and Expo in Nashville, USA. The award recognised the development of a novel closed-loop cathodic protection system for localised corrosion control in challenging industrial environments, which Omniflex helped with as a technology partner.
Read more...Food safety vs production: striking a balance in food and beverage manufacturing TransLution Software
Industrial Wireless
In the world of food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing, the ongoing struggle between food safety and production is a familiar scene. This conflict can escalate into a fierce struggle, but with the right systems in place, food safety and production can achieve their goals harmoniously, leading to a more successful F&B manufacturing operation.
Read more...Advanced sensor technology to reduce vehicle fatalities Senseca
Sensors & Transducers
Measurement technology plays a critical role across a range of industries. This is especially true when supplying highly accurate and reliable data for road management entities that assist drivers of vehicles experiencing hazardous weather conditions.
Read more...Barcode evolution: The smart choice for modern tracking and compliance Part 1
Industrial Wireless
Imagine a world without barcodes, where every item in a warehouse is manually recorded, checkout lines stretch endlessly, and supply chain tracking relies on handwritten logs. It sounds like a logistical nightmare, yet this is how businesses conducted business historically. Today, barcodes are so deeply embedded in modern operations that their impact often goes unnoticed.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.