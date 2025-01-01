Editor's Choice
Flow Measurement & Control



New uncompromisingly simple flowmeter line for processes

August 2025 Flow Measurement & Control

In many cases, industrial process plants include hundreds or even thousands of measuring devices. Particularly for basic applications, demands for simplicity in commissioning, operation and maintenance have increased significantly in recent years. Proline 10 meets this requirement without compromise, because simplicity is the top priority for this new line of flowmeters from Endress+Hauser.

Proline Promag and Promass flowmeters stand for decades of satisfied customers in various industries. The Promass sensor technology has been proven in almost 40 years of use, with over 1 million devices sold. Promag sensors have been on the market for almost 50 years, with over 2 million installed devices. In addition to the traditional quality indicators, the expectations for process and product quality of plants and measuring devices are increasing continually. At the same time, customers demand minimum maintenance effort with maximum ease of use and low operating costs. Proline 10 fulfills these requirements. The tried-and-tested transmitter technology has evolved with an even stronger focus on simplicity and user-friendliness. This guarantees cost efficiency and time savings through the complete life cycle, from procurement and commissioning to simple and intuitive operation, and makes it easy for users to keep tabs on their basic applications, even in core processes.

Uncompromisingly simple

The Proline 10 gives customers the benefit of time and money savings over the entire product life cycle. This is without any limitation on measuring performance, because every device is tested on accredited and traceable ISO/IEC 17025 calibration rigs. Proline 10 is simplicity, safety and reliability in one.

Simplicity starts with customers being able to select the optimum device for their application quickly, without overlooking an important order option. However, it goes even further. All the transmitter functions share one common goal: making the handling of the device as easy as possible. Both commissioning and operation are time saving, in the field as well as in the control room. The implemented commissioning wizard enables the device to be configured on site, either using the auto-rotatable and high-contrast LCD touch screen or the SmartBlue app via Bluetooth. The latter approach is particularly useful when devices are installed at locations that are difficult to access.

Even if warning or error messages occur during operation, the Proline 10 does not leave the user in the lurch. The integrated device diagnostics categorise errors that occur in accordance with NAMUR NE107, visualise their cause, and offer appropriate remedies. This quick and easy process gives the user error-free operation.

The ideal device for basic applications

The Proline 10 flowmeters cover a wide range of basic applications in all kinds of industries. They are ideally suited for conductive liquids, as well as for volume measurement of water and corrosive liquids, or even for chemically aggressive fluids. The instruments meet the demands of basic applications in the following industries: water and wastewater, food and beverage, mining, minerals and metals, chemicals, power and energy, life sciences and utilities. For example, they are used for measuring raw water, cooling water, process water or wastewater. Frequent applications include volume measurement, consumption measurement, process monitoring, pump control and dosing measurement.

The Promass K 10 Coriolis flowmeters measure both liquids and gases in utilities with minimal operating costs. They can be used for filling and dosing tasks, process monitoring, pump control, consumption measurements and much more.

In the chemical industry, they are used to measure liquids such as acids, alkalis, cleaning agents and solvents, oils, alcohols and liquid hydrocarbons.

In the food and beverage industry, they measure the admixture quantity of animal fats such as butter or carbon dioxide during the carbonisation of beverages. Furthermore, they are ideal for accurate quantity measurement in distribution networks. In the life sciences industry, they can be used for measurement of purified water for injection purposes in skids. In utilities, users benefit from the efficient and cost-saving mass measurement of liquid and gaseous fuels.

Multivariable and usable everywhere

The Proline 10 provides optimum product quality and process monitoring thanks to the simultaneous measurement of additional process variables. Beside mass flow, it also measures volume flow, temperature and optionally the density. With its one-of-a-kind Gas Fraction Handler function it enables reliable and accurate measurements even in inhomogeneous liquids with entrained gas.

The Proline Promag 10 is available upon request with conductivity measurement or temperature measurement. They can also be ordered with grounding-free measurement, which is based on the floating measurement concept. Another highlight is the order option ‘0 x DN full bore’ for the Promag W 10. Electromagnetic flowmeters with this additional option can be installed without inlet and outlet runs, even in close-knit pipeline networks or directly downstream of fittings. Here, they record the flow very accurately independently of the flow profile. Thanks to their design without tube restriction there is no pressure loss.

Heartbeat Technology for maximum operational safety

The Heartbeat Technology option enables permanent self-diagnostics with the highest level of diagnostic coverage, as well as a traceable device verification without process interruption. The integrated real-time clock ensures that each verification receives an automatically generated time stamp. Heartbeat Technology reduces risk in a plant and thus increases its reliability and availability.

Simply unforgettable

Endress+Hauser’s data storage technology, HistoROM ensures maximum data security before, during and after service. All device parameters are stored securely on the HistoROM data storage module and are automatically reloaded after maintenance work or easily transferred after a device is replaced. Therefore, installing spare parts is easy, saves time and reduces unnecessary downtime.

Transmitter for seamless system integration

Promag and Promass sensors can be combined with four different Proline 10 transmitters as a compact version:

• Version without display, where the measuring data can be queried via communication protocols.

• Version with two status LEDs, operated via Bluetooth with the SmartBlue app.

• Version with a 6 cm LCD display that can be used to read data, while the SmartBlue app is used for configuration and operation.

• Version featuring a 6 cm LCD touch screen that can be operated with common touch gestures and simultaneously by using the SmartBlue app.

Proline transmitters make no compromise in terms of performance and accuracy. The digital signal processing begins in the intelligent sensor and is the basis for reliable, exact measurement. This means that the transmitter can simultaneously record multiple measured values and forward them to a process control system. Complete access to all measurement data, including diagnostic data acquired by Heartbeat Technology is possible at any time, thanks to digital data transmission over HART or Modbus RS485 and over the corresponding signal outputs.


Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


