ENERGYValves expands operations
August 2025
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ENERGYValves, a division of EMVAfrica and a leading provider of valve solutions, is expanding its operations with a new facility in Cape Town. The new premises will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to serve the Cape Town market and surrounding areas. The workshop is equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, allowing for warehousing, assembly, and servicing of a wide range of valves and actuators.
Key benefits of the new facility are:
• Increased capacity: The new premises will allow ENERGYValves to boost its stocking and service capabilities, ensuring timely delivery of products and solutions to customers in Cape Town and beyond.
• Enhanced service delivery: With a dedicated workshop for valve solutions and actuators, ENERGYValves can now provide more comprehensive and tailored services to meet the unique needs of its clients.
• Strategic location: Situated in the heart of Brackengate Business Park, the new facility offers excellent accessibility for clients and partners, fostering stronger business relationships and operational efficiency.
• Comprehensive solutions: In addition to valve solutions, the new workshop will also stock a wide range of valve accessories, making ENERGYValves a one-stop shop for all valve-related needs.
“The new premises will not only enable us to increase our capacity but also enhance our ability to serve the Cape Town market,” said sales manager, Cameron Du Plessis. “What makes ENERGYValves’ products stand out in the market is our excellent product standard and quality. By ensuring that our customers are given the best quality product at a reasonable price, we position ourselves strongly in the current market landscape.”
For more information contact ENERGYValves, +27 21 982 1060, [email protected], www.energyvalves.co.za
Proportional cartridge valve series is the fastest in its class
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker Hannifin is introducing the enhanced version of the proportional cartridge throttle valve series, TFP. The new pilot valve further reduces the step response times by up to 30%, making the TFP the fastest valve in its class.
Read more...
