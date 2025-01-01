Certified safe power for hazardous industrial environments

September 2025 IS & Ex

When working in high-risk environments like oil and gas, petrochemical plants or other hazardous industrial zones, safety isn’t just important, it’s essential. That’s why Traco Power developed the TIB-EX series of DIN rail power supplies, purpose-built to deliver reliable power even in the toughest conditions.

Available in 80 W, 120 W, 240 W and 480 W models, the TIB-EX series combines compact design with high performance. With an impressive efficiency range of 90 to 94%, these power supplies stay cool and efficient, even in space-constrained installations. Their slim form factor supports standard DIN rail mounting or side-mounting for flat panels.

What really sets the TIB-EX apart is its ATEX and UL HazLoc Class I/Div 2 certifications, meeting EN 60079-0, 60079-7 and 60079-15 standards. That means these power supplies are qualified for use in explosive atmospheres where volatile gases, vapours or dust could turn a spark into a disaster, whether you’re working on a drilling rig, refinery or chemical processing plant. Built for resilience, the TIB-EX handles full load operation from -40 to 60°C and offers 150% peak power for up to 4 seconds for handling sudden loads like motors or solenoids. Back power immunity protects the system from voltage fed back by decelerating motors, while the suppression of radio interference in the output keeps emissions within safe limits. With power factor correction up to 99%, low inrush current and full EMC and safety compliance, the TIB-EX series is more than just another DIN rail PSU, it’s industrial power built for extreme conditions.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





