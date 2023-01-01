Editor's Choice
News



Schneider Electric launches Chapter 3 of Sustainability School

August 2025 News

Schneider Electric has launched Chapter 3 of its online Sustainability School, a free training programme designed to empower its channel ecosystem partners to become leaders in sustainability.


Frederic Godemel, Schneider Electric’s EVP for Energy Management.

This chapter will focus on teaching businesses how to decarbonise and unlock the competitive benefits of sustainability through electrification and digitalisation. With research showing that failing to adapt to physical climate risks could lose up to 7% of annual earnings by 2035, the urgency for corporate climate action is clear. Chapter 3 addresses this challenge head-on, offering actionable insights to help organisations stay resilient and profitable in a rapidly changing world.

The Sustainability School, first launched externally in 2023, offers interactive courses focused on helping organisations improve their sustainability performance. The three-part programme addresses the growing need for accessible, actionable training on key sustainability topics. Chapters 1 and 2, already available, cover the fundamentals of sustainability and the steps companies can take to build and implement a decarbonisation strategy.

Chapter 3 specifically explores how businesses can drive decarbonisation through enhanced energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction and the strategic advantages of sustainability. It presents customised roadmaps for key sectors, including:

Power and buildings: Strategies to limit embodied carbon; tools to measure, monitor and reduce energy use and emissions through automation; electrification of transportation; modernisation of building systems and electrical infrastructure; and deployment of onsite renewable energy.

Information technology: Leveraging digitalisation to collect sustainability data and drive decarbonisation through innovative technology solutions.

Residential: Reducing home carbon footprints with energy-efficient upgrades, enabling prosumer capabilities, and advancing sustainability in multi-dwelling units.

Industrial Automation: Establishing sustainability foundations, implementing variable speed drives and motor management platforms, and designing sustainability-oriented system architectures.


Sorouch Kheradmand, Schneider Electric’s head of Partner Sustainability.

This chapter introduces practical tools and solutions that make sustainable transformation both tangible and mutually beneficial for businesses and their customers. It serves as a launchpad for improving business performance and turning sustainability into a competitive advantage.

“I’m proud to launch the next chapter of our Sustainability School, a very important milestone that finally brings it all together. In our ongoing commitment to empowering partners and customers on their sustainability journeys, this chapter will give them the insights and tools to enable sustainability in their organisations and for their customers,” said Sorouch Kheradmand, Schneider Electric’s head of partner sustainability.

“As the world becomes more digital and electric, our partner ecosystem is uniquely positioned to address today’s energy challenges,” said Frederic Godemel, Schneider Electric’s EVP for energy management. “Every business, regardless of size, has a vital role to play in the energy transition. We aim to help them turn sustainability into a competitive edge, combining environmental and economic sustainability to thrive in a fast-changing world.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


