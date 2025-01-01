Festo commits to a greener industrial future by driving sustainability and energy efficiency

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

In the modern industrial landscape, sustainability and energy efficiency are no longer optional; they are essential drivers of innovation, competitiveness and environmental stewardship. As the world is facing significant ecological, social and economic challenges, Festo is taking proactive responsibility. Their goal is to contribute to a more sustainable future through the development of innovative technologies and responsible actions. As industries worldwide strive to reduce their carbon footprint and optimise resource use, Festo is setting the standard, integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations and solutions. They are committed to reducing their CO 2 e footprint across the entire value chain, from procurement and production to the use of their products.

Environment and climate protection, along with the economic use of energy and resources, are priorities for Festo. These principles are firmly anchored in the company‘s corporate and sustainability strategy. To this end, Festo has set clear climate targets, which were submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2024 and were validated in 2025. In addition to this, Festo aims not only to ensure that its goals align with the latest climate research, but also to clearly define the areas where it can make the most meaningful impact.

Festo is proud to announce that through dedicated effort and unwavering commitment, the company has achieved a major climate target. As of 2024, the entire Festo Group has been CO 2 e-offset in terms of Scope 1 and CO 2 e-neutral in terms of Scope 2 and reached this ambitious target two years earlier than planned. Scope 1 refers to direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources owned or controlled by the company, such as emissions from onsite fuel combustion. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions resulting from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling used by the company. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Festo’s strategic vision and its drive to lead by example in the global fight against climate change.

Festo’s internal commitment to sustainable manufacturing

Festo’s journey toward sustainability begins within its manufacturing facilities. They have 14 global production centres and five regional delivery service centres. Festo’s ownership of its manufacturing facilities contributes significantly to sustainability by enabling the company to maintain full control over its production processes. This control allows Festo to implement energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices specifically tailored to its operations, such as optimising resource use, reducing waste and minimising emissions. With direct oversight, the company can continuously improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality while reducing environmental impact. Additionally, producing components in house reduces reliance on complex supply chains, thereby lowering transportation-related carbon emissions and boosting the overall performance of logistics processes. Through this integrated manufacturing approach, Festo supports a more sustainable production cycle, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility and delivering high-quality, eco-conscious products to its customers.

Empowering customers through energy-efficient solutions

Beyond their operations, Festo’s components play a vital role in helping customers reduce their energy usage by empowering them to streamline energy consumption and reduce operational costs through innovative components and systems. One of the key strategies is to ensure the correct sizing of cylinders, which precisely matches application requirements to prevent the overuse of compressed air, a common source of energy waste in pneumatic systems. Additionally, optimising air pressure by reducing it to the minimum necessary level for operation helps decrease energy usage without compromising system performance. The use of pressure and flow sensors also contributes to improved system functionality by enabling real-time monitoring of pneumatic systems, allowing customers to quickly detect inefficiencies, leaks or abnormal usage patterns. Moreover, reducing the cylinder return stroke pressure during low or no-load conditions significantly cuts energy use, thereby improving overall system performance. Together, these solutions enable customers to achieve substantial energy savings and contribute to more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Industrial workforce development: educating for sustainability

Sustainability is also about knowledge and skills. Festo’s Industrial Workforce Development (IWD) courses play a pivotal role by offering specialised training courses focused on energy efficiency and sustainable practices. One standout course, ‘Energy Saving in Pneumatic Systems’, equips participants with the knowledge and skills needed to optimise the use of compressed air, a critical energy source in industrial production. Since compressed air systems can be significant energy consumers, improving their efficiency directly reduces energy waste, lowers operational costs and minimises environmental impact. The course emphasises identifying and addressing inefficiencies such as leaks, incorrect component sizing and poorly designed circuits, all of which contribute to unnecessary energy consumption.

By teaching operators, maintenance staff, engineers, designers and trainers how to measure compressed air consumption, evaluate costs and implement energy-efficient practices, the course fosters a culture of sustainability within industrial settings. Participants learn to select and size components correctly, optimise pneumatic circuits and maintain equipment to extend component lifetimes, all of which lead to reduced energy demand and material waste. Ultimately, this training enables businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance resource efficiency and adopt sustainable manufacturing practices. This educational initiative ensures that sustainability is embedded not only in technology but also in the daily practices of industry professionals, creating a culture of continuous improvement and environmental responsibility.

Powering efficiency for a greener future with Festo AX

Innovation is a key enabler of sustainability, as exemplified by Festo AX, which is an AI platform. Festo AX leverages artificial intelligence to optimise energy consumption and improve the efficiency of industrial automation systems. By continuously monitoring energy usage and system performance, AX AI identifies inefficiencies, detects anomalies and provides actionable insights that help reduce unnecessary energy waste. This real-time data analysis enables companies to make informed decisions to optimise compressed air systems, pneumatic components and overall process operations. Through predictive maintenance and intelligent energy management, Festo AX helps extend the lifespan of equipment, minimising downtime and reducing the need for premature replacements, both of which contribute to resource conservation.

By enabling smarter, data-driven energy use, AX supports customers in lowering their carbon footprint and operational costs, aligning with broader efforts to promote environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

As industries worldwide face increasing pressure to operate sustainably, Festo provides the tools, knowledge and technologies necessary to meet these challenges head-on. Their commitment to sustainability is further strengthened by its alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This highly regarded global corporate climate action organisation encourages companies to set ambitious and scientifically grounded climate goals.

Festo is proud to be among the many leading organisations worldwide that have registered and committed to the SBTi, reflecting its dedication to a greener industrial future. The SBTi serves as an excellent framework for companies like Festo to ensure their environmental goals are credible and transparent, and contribute effectively to the global fight against climate change. Festo leads the way in transforming industrial automation into a catalyst for energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Partnering with Festo means embracing a future where productivity and sustainability coexist harmoniously.

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





