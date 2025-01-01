Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

A turnkey drive solution to guarantee performance and reduce lead times

August 2025 Motion Control & Drives


[Sponsored] The introduction of SEW-EURODRIVE’s TrueDNA package responds directly to challenges faced by industry when mixing components from multiple suppliers in a drive solution. Performance inconsistencies, compatibility issues and support gaps have often compromised efficiency and reliability.

By offering a complete power pack solution from a single original equipment manufacturer comprising the highest quality components, SEW-EURODRIVE ensures every component works in perfect harmony. This guarantees optimum performance and streamlined support for extended warranties.

TrueDNA is a fully integrated turnkey drive solution designed for maximum flexibility, performance and efficiency. Engineered to cover a wide range of power, torque and speed characteristics, it can be easily adapted to drive various equipment across multiple heavy industries.


Jonathan McKey, national sales and marketing manager, SEW-EURODRIVE.

“A major advantage of the TrueDNA package is the significant reduction in lead times,” says national sales and marketing manager, Jonathan McKey. “Because the majority of components are stocked items, customers can typically expect delivery within six to eight weeks from date of order − a notable improvement compared to traditional sourcing processes. This means quicker access to the latest technological advancements without lengthy delays, enabling customers to start production sooner, generate revenue faster and achieve savings on shorter timelines.

Each TrueDNA solution typically includes a base plate, gearbox, coupling and motor, all precisely matched to ensure seamless compatibility and optimum operational performance. Most customers opting for TrueDNA have selected the innovative X.e series gearbox, renowned for its enhanced efficiency, durability and energy-saving features.

The drive train is pre-filled with the customer’s lubrication of choice, although SEW-EURODRIVE recommends its latest advanced oil technology which offers extended lifetime, superior lubrication properties and improved efficiency in power transfer. With proper maintenance customers can further reduce costs through extended oil change intervals.

“Choosing the TrueDNA package not only means acquiring cutting-edge drive technology, but also gaining additional value through extended warranties and complimentary maintenance training for end-user personnel,” McKey notes. “We are committed to ensuring optimum long-term performance and supporting our customers’ operational excellence.

With TrueDNA, SEW-EURODRIVE redefines industrial drive solutions, simplifying procurement, optimising performance and delivering a future-ready package built to meet the toughest demands of modern industry.

Linkedin:

www.linkedin.com/company/SEW-EURODRIVE-sa/

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/SEWEurodriveSA

YouTube:

www.youtube.com/user/SewEurodriveTV


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-EURODRIVE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Demystifying demulsifier additives
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Water is one of the most destructive contaminants in lubricants. Demulsifier additives prevent the formation of a stable oil-water mixture or an emulsion by changing the interfacial tension of the oil so that water will coalesce and separate more readily from the oil.

Read more...
Speeding up warehouse automation
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Bastian Solutions designs and delivers world-class material handling systems. The company was engaged by a high-end global fashion brand to implement a new warehouse system. Bastian used Rockwell Automation Emulate3D digital twin software to test the system before it was installed and went live.

Read more...
Next-generation homebuilding
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.

Read more...
Redefining motion control with Festo’s vision for seamless and intelligent automation
Festo South Africa Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
The quest for precision, flexibility and efficiency continues to shape the future of industrial automation, and Festo, as a long-standing leader in automation technology, stands firmly at the forefront of this movement, driving innovation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Read more...
The opportunity and impact of MEPS electric motor regulations
WEG Africa Motion Control & Drives
South African companies are gearing up for the new Minimum Energy Performance Standards, part of a global trend towards energy-efficient electric motors.

Read more...
Custom mining solutions from Bühler at MTE Richards Bay
Motion Control & Drives
Bühler recently showcased its advanced material handling solutions at the Mining & Technical Exhibitions (MTE) in Richards Bay.

Read more...
SKF’s integrated triple-action solution drives operational value for customer in Cameroon
Motion Control & Drives
SKF has successfully delivered a powerful, integrated solution to a leading metals industry customer in Cameroon, combining advanced condition monitoring and high-performance bearings, underpinned by professional, expert services.

Read more...
Innomotics electrifies major mining operation in Chile
Motion Control & Drives
Innomotics has been awarded a major electrification project to support an important mining operation in northern Chile.

Read more...
Power meets precision
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive technology specialist, maxon is presenting the second generation of its compact mid-motor for e-bikes, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S. This new system delivers a high torque of 90 Nm with a motor weight of two kilograms.

Read more...
Referro Systems expands local market
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems has achieved notable growth since introducing Advanced Micro Controls (AMCI) products into the African market.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved