A turnkey drive solution to guarantee performance and reduce lead times

August 2025 Motion Control & Drives





[Sponsored] The introduction of SEW-EURODRIVE’s TrueDNA package responds directly to challenges faced by industry when mixing components from multiple suppliers in a drive solution. Performance inconsistencies, compatibility issues and support gaps have often compromised efficiency and reliability.

By offering a complete power pack solution from a single original equipment manufacturer comprising the highest quality components, SEW-EURODRIVE ensures every component works in perfect harmony. This guarantees optimum performance and streamlined support for extended warranties.

TrueDNA is a fully integrated turnkey drive solution designed for maximum flexibility, performance and efficiency. Engineered to cover a wide range of power, torque and speed characteristics, it can be easily adapted to drive various equipment across multiple heavy industries.



Jonathan McKey, national sales and marketing manager, SEW-EURODRIVE.

“A major advantage of the TrueDNA package is the significant reduction in lead times,” says national sales and marketing manager, Jonathan McKey. “Because the majority of components are stocked items, customers can typically expect delivery within six to eight weeks from date of order − a notable improvement compared to traditional sourcing processes. This means quicker access to the latest technological advancements without lengthy delays, enabling customers to start production sooner, generate revenue faster and achieve savings on shorter timelines.

Each TrueDNA solution typically includes a base plate, gearbox, coupling and motor, all precisely matched to ensure seamless compatibility and optimum operational performance. Most customers opting for TrueDNA have selected the innovative X.e series gearbox, renowned for its enhanced efficiency, durability and energy-saving features.

The drive train is pre-filled with the customer’s lubrication of choice, although SEW-EURODRIVE recommends its latest advanced oil technology which offers extended lifetime, superior lubrication properties and improved efficiency in power transfer. With proper maintenance customers can further reduce costs through extended oil change intervals.

“Choosing the TrueDNA package not only means acquiring cutting-edge drive technology, but also gaining additional value through extended warranties and complimentary maintenance training for end-user personnel,” McKey notes. “We are committed to ensuring optimum long-term performance and supporting our customers’ operational excellence.

With TrueDNA, SEW-EURODRIVE redefines industrial drive solutions, simplifying procurement, optimising performance and delivering a future-ready package built to meet the toughest demands of modern industry.

Linkedin:

www.linkedin.com/company/SEW-EURODRIVE-sa/

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/SEWEurodriveSA

YouTube:

www.youtube.com/user/SewEurodriveTV

Credit(s)

SEW-EURODRIVE





