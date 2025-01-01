Demystifying demulsifier additives

The effects of water on oil and the system being lubricated are insidious. Water is one of the most destructive contaminants in lubricants. It attacks the base oil, the additives blended into the oil, and the mechanical system being lubricated. Water can hasten the oxidation of a lubricant and ultimately shorten its service life. It encourages the buildup of sludge and varnish, and causes metal parts to rust and corrode.
Water can also deplete the lubricant’s film strength making components more vulnerable to wear while stripping the lubricant’s additives, which impacts its performance and diminishes its ability to protect metal surfaces. Many oils separate well enough from water on their own, but some base oils and additives are prone to forming a stable emulsion when water is present and require the addition of a demulsifier additive.
Demulsifier additives prevent the formation of a stable oil-water mixture or an emulsion by changing the interfacial tension of the oil so that water will coalesce and separate more readily from the oil. This is an important characteristic for lubricants exposed to steam or water, where they cause free water to settle out and be drained off easily at a reservoir. Most engine, gear, hydraulic and turbine lubricants are formulated with this additive.
