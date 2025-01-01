Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Demystifying demulsifier additives

August 2025 Motion Control & Drives

By Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck.


The effects of water on oil and the system being lubricated are insidious. Water is one of the most destructive contaminants in lubricants. It attacks the base oil, the additives blended into the oil, and the mechanical system being lubricated. Water can hasten the oxidation of a lubricant and ultimately shorten its service life. It encourages the buildup of sludge and varnish, and causes metal parts to rust and corrode.

Water can also deplete the lubricant’s film strength making components more vulnerable to wear while stripping the lubricant’s additives, which impacts its performance and diminishes its ability to protect metal surfaces. Many oils separate well enough from water on their own, but some base oils and additives are prone to forming a stable emulsion when water is present and require the addition of a demulsifier additive.


Demulsifier additives prevent the formation of a stable oil-water mixture or an emulsion by changing the interfacial tension of the oil so that water will coalesce and separate more readily from the oil. This is an important characteristic for lubricants exposed to steam or water, where they cause free water to settle out and be drained off easily at a reservoir. Most engine, gear, hydraulic and turbine lubricants are formulated with this additive.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 5460
Email: [email protected]
www: www.wearcheck.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Wearcheck


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New generation soft starter ranges
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched its new generation Altivar ATS430 and ATS490 soft starter ranges in Anglophone Africa, the latest innovations in motor control technology.

Read more...
Machinery maintenance and the hidden cost of fuel adulteration
Motion Control & Drives
Fuel adulteration is one of the most insidious threats to industrial machinery, safety and environmental compliance. Craig FitzGerald, chief executive officer of ISO-Reliability Partners, discusses how this widespread issue undermines mechanical performance and operational safety, and also poses significant legal and financial risks.

Read more...
Sensorless control of brushless
Motion Control & Drives
Many applications would benefit from a brushless motor without a sensor. A method developed by maxon is now setting new standards for precision and reliability.

Read more...
Precise information in the cockpit with FAULHABER stepper motors
Motion Control & Drives
For the display of Bugatti’s upcoming luxury model, Tourbillon, something truly special will be presented. Instead of a digital version, the driver will see a genuine Swiss timepiece behind the steering wheel.

Read more...
Complete mine hoist systems
Motion Control & Drives
From friction to single and double drum hoists, ABB is a complete supplier of various types of mine hoist systems.

Read more...
Innovative braking technology for heavy-duty hoists
Motion Control & Drives
The electro-hydraulic disc brakes in the DX series from RINGSPANN have been re-engineered, and are proving to be a trendsetter in the holding and emergency stop systems in the hoists of heavy-duty and container cranes.

Read more...
These robots crawl into every nook and cranny
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Inuktun's small crawler robot magnetically sticks to metal walls and is able to move in all directions. It carries cameras, sensors and tools for inspection or maintenance work in tight pipes and on the outer hulls of tanks or ships. All crawler modules and cameras are equipped with brushed DC motors from Swiss drive specialist, maxon using various motor-gearhead combinations.

Read more...
Proven drive technology solutions for the sugar industry
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
As the South African sugar industry continues to optimise efficiency, uptime and sustainability across cane handling, processing and refining, SEW-EURODRIVE is helping drive this momentum with its world-class drive technology and local service support.

Read more...
Largest private wind farm in South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The Witberg wind farm will prevent the emission of more than 420 000 tons of CO2 per year in 122 000 households in the Western Cape.

Read more...
The environmental benefits of correct lubrication storage
Motion Control & Drives
While selecting the right lubricant for an application is key, how that lubricant is stored between applications is an often overlooked but critical aspect of reducing contaminants in machinery across a plant or site.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved