Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

The car of the future listens

August 2025 Sensors & Transducers

For many years, we have relied on cameras, lidar and radar to detect the environment around passenger cars. However, the perception of external sounds has been lacking, even in automated driving. That is why Fraunhofer IDMT-HSA is researching the integration of acoustic sensor technology in its KI4BoardNet project with the Hearing Car. The research team has now equipped research vehicles with new microphones and specially developed measurement technology together with project partner CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s automotive software company,The test vehicles are testing new sensor and measurement technology in ice and snow.

Every day, humans perceive different sounds. At an intersection, an electric vehicle drives past pedestrians, a dog barks on the other side of the street and a cyclist rings his bell, or an ambulance approaches in the distance. External microphones on cars are intended to help automated vehicles recognise emergency vehicles in traffic. However, other scenarios are also conceivable. For example, acoustic sensor technology can be combined with speech recognition systems to interact with the vehicle from outside via voice commands.

Robust technologies for use in wet, frosty, or hot conditions

A test drive in Sweden was conducted to determine how the newly developed and integrated measurement technology performs in terms of reliability and usability. The researchers wanted to find out how the microphones perform under different weather conditions and degrees of contamination.

“Together with CARIAD, we are testing and developing algorithms and microphone hardware at Fraunhofer to prepare acoustic sensor technology for series production,” explains Moritz Brandes, project manager for the Hearing Car at the Fraunhofer Institute for Hearing, Speech and Audio Technology HSA. The researchers are applying their expertise in acoustic pattern recognition and sensor data fusion, as well as important domain knowledge.

In addition to cold weather testing, regular tests are also being carried out in southern Europe to investigate the influence of heat. Some developments are part of the larger research project KI4BoardNet, which defines and further develops acoustic environment detection and board network architecture in modern vehicles, among other things. “Our tests show that exterior microphones can change the way we interact with our cars and in combination with optical sensors improve safety for automated driving functions,” says Hagen Jaeger, product owner for Exterior Acoustic Perception at CARIAD. Initial analyses of data from road tests under various conditions – from snow and ice to heat and wet weather – show positive results.

The vehicle electrical system as an intelligent component

The aim of the KI4BoardNet project is to develop the architectures, components and design tools for the vehicle electrical system of the future. The project involves joint research and implementation of dynamic, AI-supported design processes and maximum automation in the development and production of vehicle electrical systems.

This is necessary because vehicle design increasingly involves digital components. The data for these components usually has to be processed in real time, which places high demands on the vehicle electrical system. At the same time, the number of electrical consumptions is increasing, as are the requirements for the quality of the power supply. Fraunhofer is helping to define requirements for AI-enabled control units and the energy system for supplying power to AI-driven sensor technology. Vehicle information such as the power consumption of an electric vehicle, or its speed, will be combined with the recorded microphone data to open up new areas of application.

Fraunhofer IDMT is now publishing documentary videos on its LinkedIn channel at regular intervals to document the journey of The Hearing Car.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fraunhofer-idmt/

For more information contact Christian Colmer, Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology, +49 441 8009 7312, [email protected], www.idmt.fraunhofer.de/hsa




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Telco Sensors for blocked or empty chute detection
Sensors & Transducers
In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors as highly contaminated environments make it difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco Sensors overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution to guarantee reliable detection.

Read more...
High-performance LineScan camera
Sensors & Transducers
Lynred, a global leader in infrared imaging technologies, has launched its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor, specifically designed for the inspection of silicon wafers, solar panels and waste management.

Read more...
Online monitoring solution optimises asset performance across
SKF South Africa Sensors & Transducers
SKF’s sales, service and management teams has joined forces to deliver an advanced, integrated online monitoring solution for a key customer in Tunisia, operating nine mines, five plants and eleven production lines.

Read more...
OMRON launches new non-contact
Sensors & Transducers
OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, which is designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations.

Read more...
Vibration monitoring in three axes
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Machine vibrations are important indicators when it comes to assessing the current condition of a machine. ifm’s new and smart IO-Link vibration sensor helps to implement a simple and scalable condition monitoring approach using but a single device.

Read more...
Smart solutions for weighing in hazardous milling zones
Sensors & Transducers
Minebea Intec supplies highly accurate weighing and inspection solutions that enable milling companies to organise their processes safely, efficiently and compliantly - even in hazardous areas.

Read more...
Optimise sludge treatment and reduce operational costs
Sensors & Transducers
The Endress+Hauser inline measuring devices, the Proline Teqwave MW 300 and the Proline Teqwave MW 500, determine the total solids content of wastewater directly through microwave transmission. This is considerably less time consuming than the process of determining total solids content in a laboratory.

Read more...
Family of analysers for smart and efficient chlorine measurement
ABB South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ABB has launched ChloroStar, a family of sensors, transmitters and accessories for accurate and reliable chlorine measurement and analysis that enable users in the water, wastewater and other industries to control chlorine more efficiently, enhancing treatment and increasing process uptime.

Read more...
Leading the way with Level 9 PDS implementation
Sensors & Transducers
Applying a Level 9 Proximity Detection System (PDS) to a mining operation is as much about changes in behaviour as it is about technical solutions, according to Pieter Wolfaardt from Apex, Booyco Electronics’ training partner of choice.

Read more...
Enhanced automated weld inspection system
Sensors & Transducers
SmartRay is offering the release of new hardware for its weld inspection system, JOSY, delivering elevated performance and flexibility in the process.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved