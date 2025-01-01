Smart pressure monitoring drives energy efficiency

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Pressure Measurement & Control

The ifm PG17 electronic pressure gauge is part of the company’s next-generation PG series, designed to replace traditional analogue gauges with a digitally enhanced solution. Unlike its predecessors, the PG17 integrates IO-Link technology, enabling seamless, loss-free data transmission via a 24 V signal. This ensures precise, real-time monitoring of process values, eliminating the inaccuracies often associated with analogue systems. The gauge’s robust ceramic measuring cell, a hallmark of ifm’s PG series, offers a diagnostic function that monitors the cell’s status, ensuring reliability in critical applications. With a pressure range of -1 to 25 bar, the PG17 is versatile enough to handle diverse industrial environments.

The standout feature of the PG17 is its multi-coloured LED display which provides an intuitive, at-a-glance overview of pressure ranges and limit values. The illuminated LED ring allows operators to assess system performance quickly, reducing the need for complex manual checks and enhancing operational efficiency. For example, pressure fluctuations are indicated by a stable LED pointer and a grey area fans out between the minimum and maximum values. Additionally, IO-Link facilitates easy commissioning, rapid sensor replacement and remote access, making the PG17 a futureproof solution for industries striving for automation and sustainability.

Applications in water and wastewater management

In the water and wastewater sector, precise pressure monitoring is critical for ensuring efficient treatment processes and minimising environmental impact. The PG17’s advanced features make it an ideal tool for optimising operations in this industry. For instance, wastewater treatment plants rely on accurate pressure measurements to control pumps, valves and filtration systems. The PG17’s LED visualisation allows operators to detect deviations in pressure instantly, enabling rapid response to potential issues like blockages or leaks, which can lead to water loss or contamination.

Sustainability is a key concern in water management, where energy efficiency and resource conservation are top priorities. The PG17 contributes to these goals by providing precise data that helps optimise pump performance, reducing energy consumption. For example, by monitoring pressure in real time, the gauge can signal when a pump is operating outside its optimal range, allowing operators to adjust settings and minimise unnecessary energy use. Furthermore, the IO-Link interface enables integration with smart water management systems, facilitating predictive maintenance that reduces downtime and prevents water wastage. In regions facing water scarcity, such as parts of South Africa, these capabilities are invaluable for ensuring sustainable water use.

Enhancing efficiency in mining

The mining industry presents some of the most challenging environments for pressure monitoring, with high-pressure systems, abrasive materials and remote locations. The PG17’s robust design and advanced diagnostics make it well suited for this sector. In hydraulic systems used for drilling or material transport, the gauge’s ceramic measuring cell withstands harsh conditions, while its diagnostic function alerts operators to potential failures before they escalate, reducing costly downtime.

From a sustainability perspective, the PG17 supports energy-efficient operations in mining. Hydraulic systems often consume significant power, and inefficiencies can lead to excessive energy use and environmental strain. By providing accurate pressure data, the PG17 enables operators to fine-tune equipment, reducing energy waste and extending the lifespan of machinery. Additionally, the gauge’s IO-Link connectivity allows for remote monitoring, which is particularly beneficial in remote mining sites. This reduces the need for onsite inspections, lowering fuel consumption and carbon emissions associated with travel. In an industry often criticised for its environmental footprint, these features align with growing demands for greener practices.

Transforming manufacturing

In general manufacturing, where precision and uptime are critical, the PG17 offers significant advantages. Factories rely on pressure gauges to monitor systems such as compressed air lines, hydraulic presses and cooling circuits. The PG17’s LED display provides clear visual cues, enabling operators to identify and address pressure anomalies quickly, thereby preventing production delays. Its IO-Link capabilities allow seamless integration with industrial control systems, supporting Industry 4.0 initiatives that emphasise automation and data-driven decision making.

Sustainability in manufacturing is increasingly tied to energy efficiency and waste reduction. The PG17 contributes by optimising processes that rely on compressed air or hydraulic systems, which are notorious for energy inefficiency when poorly monitored. By delivering precise pressure data, the gauge helps manufacturers identify leaks or over pressurisation, reducing energy waste and extending equipment life. For example, in a factory using compressed air for automation, even a small leak can lead to significant energy losses over time. The PG17’s real-time monitoring capabilities allow for early detection and correction, promoting both cost savings and environmental responsibility. Additionally, the gauge’s durability reduces the frequency of replacements, minimising material waste.

Advancing food manufacturing

The food manufacturing industry demands stringent hygiene standards and precise process control to ensure product safety and quality. The PG17 is well suited for this sector, particularly in applications like pasteurisation, bottling and clean-in-place (CIP) systems, where pressure monitoring is essential. The gauge’s flush G1/Aseptoflex Vario design ensures compliance with hygiene standards preventing contamination, while its LED visualisation simplifies monitoring in fast-paced production environments.

Sustainability in food manufacturing often focuses on reducing water and energy consumption, especially in water-intensive processes like CIP. The PG17’s precise pressure measurements enable optimisation of cleaning cycles, ensuring that water and cleaning agents are used efficiently without compromising hygiene. For instance, by maintaining optimal pressure in CIP systems, manufacturers can reduce the water usage and energy required to heat cleaning solutions, aligning with sustainability goals. The IO-Link interface further enhances efficiency by enabling data integration with plant-wide systems, allowing for real-time adjustments that minimise resource waste. In an industry under pressure to meet regulatory and consumer demands for sustainability, the PG17 provides a competitive edge.

A sustainable future with the PG17

Across these industries, the PG17’s combination of precision, durability and digital connectivity makes it a powerful tool for advancing sustainability. By enabling energy-efficient operations, reducing resource waste and supporting predictive maintenance, the gauge aligns with global efforts to minimise environmental impact. Its IO-Link technology facilitates integration with smart systems, paving the way for data-driven sustainability strategies. For example, in water and wastewater management, real-time data from the PG17 can feed into analytics platforms to predict system failures, reducing water loss. In mining and manufacturing, the gauge’s diagnostics help optimise energy use, while in food manufacturing, it supports resource-efficient processes.

Moreover, the PG17’s user-friendly design enhances operational efficiency, reducing the need for manual interventions and associated energy costs. The multi-coloured LED display minimises training requirements, as operators can quickly interpret pressure readings without specialised knowledge. This accessibility ensures that industries can adopt the technology without significant retraining, accelerating the transition to sustainable practices.

Conclusion

The ifm PG17 electronic pressure gauge with LED visualisation is more than just an upgrade to traditional pressure monitoring, it’s a catalyst for sustainable industrial transformation. Its integration of IO-Link, robust ceramic measuring cell and intuitive LED display makes it a versatile solution for water and wastewater management, mining and food manufacturing. By providing precise, real-time data and enabling energy-efficient operations, the PG17 helps industries reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining high performance. As businesses face increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, the PG17 stands out as a forward-thinking tool that balances operational excellence with environmental responsibility. For industries looking to embrace the future of automation and sustainability, the PG17 is a game-changer.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





