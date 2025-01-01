Editor's Choice
Why South Africa is a prime target for ransomware attacks

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect - cybersecurity at In2IT.

Ransomware attacks have become a significant threat to South African businesses, with the country emerging as a top target in Africa. The prevalence of these attacks is driven by a combination of factors, including the rapid digital transformation of businesses, the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals, and the economic incentives for attackers. South Africa’s relatively strong economy and high levels of digital adoption make it an attractive target for ransomware operators, who know that businesses and institutions here are more likely to pay ransoms to recover critical data.

Why South Africa is a hotspot for ransomware

South Africa’s position as a regional economic hub means that its businesses and government institutions store vast amounts of sensitive data online. Cybercriminals are well aware of this, and they exploit vulnerabilities in outdated systems, weak passwords and human error to infiltrate networks. For instance, a healthcare provider could fall victim to a ransomware attack if its systems are not updated with the latest security patches, allowing attackers to encrypt patient records and demand a hefty ransom. Similarly, a financial institution might be targeted if employees click on a phishing email, granting attackers access to the network.


Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect - cybersecurity at In2IT.

Common tactics used by ransomware operators

Ransomware attacks often begin with phishing emails where attackers use social engineering to trick employees into clicking malicious links or downloading infected attachments. Once inside the network the ransomware spreads rapidly, encrypting files and rendering them inaccessible. Attackers then demand payment in exchange for decryption keys. In some cases, they also steal sensitive data and threaten to leak it if the ransom is not paid. Another common tactic is using exploit kits, which scan systems for vulnerabilities and deploy ransomware payloads without the need for user interaction. For example, a manufacturing company could be targeted through a compromised website, where an exploit kit silently installs ransomware on its systems.

The cost of ransomware attacks

The financial impact of ransomware attacks can be devastating. Beyond the ransom itself, businesses face costs related to downtime, lost revenue and reputational damage. A retail chain might lose millions of rands in sales during a ransomware-induced shutdown, while a logistics company could suffer delays in delivering goods, leading to customer dissatisfaction. Moreover, the recovery process could take weeks or months, compounding the financial losses.

Prevention is key: building resilient infrastructure

Businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to protect themselves from ransomware. This starts with regular employee training to recognise phishing attempts and other social engineering tactics. Companies should also implement robust password policies and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to reduce the risk of unauthorised access. Keeping software and systems up to date is crucial as outdated systems are a common entry point for ransomware.

Partnering with an experienced IT security provider can make a significant difference in preventing ransomware attacks. An expert partner can help businesses identify vulnerabilities, implement advanced monitoring tools and develop a comprehensive incident response plan. For example, a small business might work with an IT partner to deploy endpoint protection software that detects and blocks ransomware before it can encrypt files. Additionally, regular backups of critical data stored securely offsite, can ensure businesses recover quickly without paying a ransom.

A multi-layered defence strategy

A multi-layered approach to cybersecurity is essential for safeguarding against ransomware. This means having multiple layers of security measures in place, each one adding a different level of protection. For instance, firewalls, email security and intrusion detection systems can be used to block attacks at the perimeter. Inside the network, businesses should use tools that monitor for suspicious activity and automatically respond to potential threats. For instance, a financial institution might use machine learning algorithms to analyse network traffic and detect anomalies that could indicate a ransomware attack.

While prevention is the best defence, cyber insurance can provide additional protection. Policies that cover ransomware attacks can help businesses recover financially from the costs of downtime, data recovery and ransom payments. However, insurers are increasingly scrutinising the cybersecurity measures of their clients, meaning businesses with stronger defences might benefit from lower premiums.

Ransomware attacks are a growing threat to South African businesses, but are not inevitable. By investing in robust cybersecurity measures, training employees and working with expert IT partners, businesses can significantly reduce their risk of becoming a target. Prevention is key and a proactive approach to cybersecurity can help ensure that businesses remain resilient in this evolving threat.

For more information contact In2IT Technologies, +27 11 054 6900, [email protected], www.in2ittech.com




