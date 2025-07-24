SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

Robert Theron (left) from Proconics being thanked by Ann de Beer.

The SAIMC Johannesburg branch recently hosted their July Technology Evening at the Bryanston Sports Club. The technical presentation covered the role of automation and AI in South Africa’s industrial growth and how with the right approach, automation won’t deepen our challenges, it can help solve them.

South Africa’s industries are under pressure. Between rising input costs, unreliable energy supply and growing global competition, local companies are having to do more with less. That’s where automation and AI come in, not as distant innovations but as real-world solutions already making a difference. In sectors like mining, manufacturing and energy, we’re seeing AI drive smarter decisions and automation streamline repetitive tasks. Machines are handling hazardous work, predictive systems are preventing breakdowns and data is helping us optimise performance, even under tough conditions.

These technologies do more than improve efficiency, they could also help tackle some of South Africa’s biggest challenges. With one of the highest unemployment rates globally, many worry that automation will replace jobs. But the truth is more nuanced. While some low-skill roles may disappear, new opportunities are emerging in system maintenance, data analysis and digital operations. If we invest in upskilling and education, AI can become a bridge, not a barrier to employment. Energy shortages are also a major hurdle. But AI is already helping manage load, optimise usage and integrate renewables more intelligently. To unlock the full potential of automation and AI, we need collaboration between business, government and the education sector. We must build skills pipelines, develop standards and foster a culture of innovation that fits South Africa’s unique context. That’s the kind of industrial growth South Africa needs right now.

A wealth of information was shared with many questions asked and answered.

SAIMC Johannesburg would like to thank Robert Theron from Proconics for an exceptional presentation.

