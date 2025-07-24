SAIMC: Durban branch

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its July technology meeting at the familiar Premier Splendid Hotel, drawing a strong turnout of industry professionals.
James Adams, key account manager at Adroit Technologies, delivered a compelling presentation on the expanding role of remote sensing and IoT technologies in water quality and cathodic protection (CP) monitoring. He demonstrated how traditional manual methods are rapidly being overtaken by real-time, automated systems that monitor critical parameters such as pH, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), electrical conductivity (EC), flow, pressure and temperature.
James delved into the core technologies enabling this shift, the practical benefits of implementation and the associated cost efficiencies. His delivery was both professional and engaging, prompting lively interaction and several thoughtful questions from attendees, which he addressed with expertise and clarity.
As always, Whitney Mtolo and Sicelo Bele wrapped up the session by posing a few insightful questions to encapsulate the evening’s discussion. Their summary and the full Q&A; can be viewed at https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMS4yH2Rc/
