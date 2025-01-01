Telco Sensors for blocked or empty chute detection

August 2025 Sensors & Transducers

In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors as highly contaminated environments make it difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco Sensors overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution to guarantee reliable detection.

Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper or crusher detection. The Telco Sensors system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges from 18, 40 and 70 metres, with enough power to ‘see through’ buildup contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in beam mode, out of the product stream and at the desired height to prevent buildup that could damage the conveyor belt.

The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA, and full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in tough environments.

For more information contact Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies, +27 31 701 4861 , [email protected], www.gailnortoninstrumentation.co.za





