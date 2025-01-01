Competitive advantage for Lapp customers with bespoke solutions
August 2025
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
With ever-evolving complexities in manufacturing, the ability to react and adapt to customer needs that involve commercial, technical, logistical, digital and environmental factors is critical. With 19 manufacturing locations globally, Lapp offers a tailor-made service for customers in a wide range of industries and across multiple product lines, offering complete flexibility in production and service to meet these factors.
Elliot Hoole, cluster leader for project business at Lapp UK said: “Lapp manufactures unique and original designs based on our customers’ personalised requirements. Our ability to respond and adapt to an ever-changing environment allows our customers to maintain their technological and competitive advantage.”
Lapp has a global reputation in developing unique innovations, from designing the world’s first flexible multicore cable to an array of unique products. These include lead-free glands, ZeroCM servo cable, BRUSH locknuts and DC multicore cables. New developments in production include a wide range of eco-sustainable products in OLFLEX, SKINTOP and EPIC, enabling customers to meet and exceed their most complex challenges.
In addition to delivering bespoke products, Lapp employs an array of technical experts who offer a consultative and collaborative service. This service starts at the initial concept, working with the customer to create an engineered solution that can be realised.
For more information contact Lapp UK, [email protected], www.lapp.com/en
Further reading:
USB-C connector with ratchet locking system for maximum vibration and shock resistance
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fischer Connectors has brought its world-renowned Swiss engineering expertise to the universal USB-C standard.The Fischer UltiMate Series, the company´s flagship range for harsh environments, now includes a pre-cabled USB-C connector equipped with Fischer Connectors´ new Ratchet Locking System.
Read more...
Seamless connectivity and interoperability of soldiers’ digital equipment
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fischer Connectors’ Swiss-engineered MIL-SPEC solution features an expanded portfolio of cables and connectors offering a competitive solution in line with the US Army’s Next Generation Hub (NGH) specifications.
Read more...
Cable solution simplifies connectivity
SEW-EURODRIVE
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Cabling can be one of the most challenging aspects of automation and drive system installations, often leading to delays, faults and inefficiencies. SEW-EURODRIVE offers a solution that simplifies connectivity, its innovative Digital Data Interface technology combined with a single cable system.
Read more...
The use of stainless steel cable glands in the food industry
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
In the food industry, hygiene, durability, and compliance with stringent safety standards are paramount. Stainless steel cable glands from Pratley offer an ideal solution for food industry professionals who require robust, corrosion-resistant and reliable products.
Read more...
Rittal launches new flat pack IT enclosure solution
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Rittal South Africa, the supplier of IT infrastructure solutions and industrial enclosures, has announced the local launch of the FR IT Rack – a flat-pack IT enclosure solution.
Read more...
Building the control panels of the future
Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability.
Read more...
Epiroc’s new trailing cable repair solutions
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
In a significant step towards supporting southern Africa’s mining and industrial sectors, Epiroc has introduced its trailing cable service, focused on providing top-quality cable repairs that meet both South African and Australian specifications.
Read more...
Robust power and control cable
LAPP Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The ÖLFLEX POWER RV-K Eca by LAPP is a robust power and control cable designed for fixed installations under medium mechanical loads.
Read more...
Connectivity cables
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Balluff connectivity cables ensure reliable, high-performance connections for industrial automation. Designed for harsh environments, they offer robust shielding, oil resistance and high flexibility for long-lasting durability.
Read more...
Online drive cable finder
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Motion plastics specialist, igus has released the latest version of its readycable finder, an online tool that makes it easier to select suitable drive cables.
Read more...