Competitive advantage for Lapp customers with bespoke solutions

August 2025 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

With ever-evolving complexities in manufacturing, the ability to react and adapt to customer needs that involve commercial, technical, logistical, digital and environmental factors is critical. With 19 manufacturing locations globally, Lapp offers a tailor-made service for customers in a wide range of industries and across multiple product lines, offering complete flexibility in production and service to meet these factors.

Elliot Hoole, cluster leader for project business at Lapp UK said: “Lapp manufactures unique and original designs based on our customers’ personalised requirements. Our ability to respond and adapt to an ever-changing environment allows our customers to maintain their technological and competitive advantage.”

Lapp has a global reputation in developing unique innovations, from designing the world’s first flexible multicore cable to an array of unique products. These include lead-free glands, ZeroCM servo cable, BRUSH locknuts and DC multicore cables. New developments in production include a wide range of eco-sustainable products in OLFLEX, SKINTOP and EPIC, enabling customers to meet and exceed their most complex challenges.

In addition to delivering bespoke products, Lapp employs an array of technical experts who offer a consultative and collaborative service. This service starts at the initial concept, working with the customer to create an engineered solution that can be realised.

