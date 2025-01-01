High-precision fill quantity control in food supplement production
August 2025
Temperature Measurement
Vital Products produces nutritional supplements such as tablets and capsules, which are mainly filled into plastic bottles. The company was looking for a precise and efficient solution to check the weight and ensure the completeness of its products. The main objective was to ensure the company’s high-quality standards through reliable technology.
Minebea Intec, a specialist in industrial weighing and inspection technologies, was able to provide a solution with the Flexus WS
1 kg checkweigher, including the powerful SPC@Enterprise software package. This combination enables precise weight control and also comprehensive process monitoring and analysis. The Flexus checkweigher checks the weight of the plastic bottles highly accurately to ensure that each product meets the defined specifications. At the same time, the check scale performs a completeness check to ensure that all containers are filled correctly. The seamless integration of the SPC@Enterprise software allows Vital Products to evaluate the required production data in detail, identify weak points and optimise processes.
The advantages for Vital Products are quality assurance and greater efficiency, with simple operation and seamless integration of the software into the production process. Thanks to the detailed data analysis, quality standards can be easily met and audits facilitated. This strengthens internal process reliability and hence the customer’s confidence in the products.
Vital Products was extremely satisfied with the solution and particularly emphasised the reliability of the checkweighers and the quality of the Minebea Intec service and support team. This positive experience led to a further enquiry. Two additional checkweighers are to be added to the production lines to ensure that the entire production is equipped with Minebea Intec’s technology.
The project demonstrates how Minebea Intec creates added value through innovative solutions and customer-orientated service. The combination of precision, efficiency and process control has not only improved production quality at Vital Products, but has also laid the foundation for a long-term partnership. Vital Products is an excellent example of how customised solutions from Minebea Intec can help to meet demanding customer requirements and at the same time secure a competitive advantage.
For more information contact Minebea Intec, +49 151 6881492, [email protected], www.minebea-intec.com/en/
