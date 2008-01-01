Pumps lead the way with advanced technology

In 2008, the KSB GIW MDX pump represented a major leap forward in mill duty applications. Prior to its introduction, KSB’s range of GIW slurry pumps had already built a solid reputation in the industry. Nevertheless, the MDX was meticulously designed from the ground up as a world-class mill pump for cyclone feed applications. It incorporates cutting-edge features such as an adjustable suction liner, thicker sections for improved wear life and oversized shrouds for superior performance.

Within five years of its launch, major mines began specifying the MDX pump for new facilities and expansions. The MDX has consistently outperformed other pumps, often two to four times in certain cases. As a result, many customers have standardised on the MDX for their cyclone feed applications due to its best-in-class wear performance and ease of maintenance. The adjustable suction liner, which allows for nose gap adjustments while the pump is running, has been particularly commended.

Significant advancements

KSB GIW has remained closely engaged with customers using their feedback to continuously improve the MDX design since it’s an introduction to the market. For example:

• In 2009, the introduction of Endurasite and Enduraclad materials provided additional paths to enhance wear performance.

• By 2011, full pump lift capabilities were introduced even for the largest pumps up to the MDX 750.

• The modular wet end introduced in 2012 reduced the time required to replace a complete pump wet end.

• By 2014, further hydraulic improvements were made, including adding 35% more wear material to the impeller nose and optimising casing thicknesses.

These advancements harmonised the wear life of all key wet end components, creating a consistent hydraulic design approach for larger models from the MDX 400 to the MDX 750. Additional design advancements are anticipated in 2025 to enhance the hydraulics of smaller pumps in the 100 to 350 range.

Additional upgrades

In 2018, the first remotely adjusted mechanical suction liner (RAMSL) was installed, revolutionising the adjustment of impeller nose clearance by enhancing wear performance and reducing maintenance time. This was followed by the installation of the first SLYsight in 2021, an advanced slurry pump wear monitoring technology that uses sensors to provide real-time data on pump wear, optimising maintenance schedules and extending pump life.

These features have enhanced the maintenance-friendly aspects of the MDX range, allowing for real-time data collection on pump operation, wear and nose clearance settings. This data, previously requiring planned maintenance shutdowns, can now be collected in real time, providing operators with new tools to optimise equipment use.

Future advances

Looking ahead, KSB GIW is leveraging its world-class foundry capabilities to meet the market demand for larger mill duty pumps. The development of the MDX 850 will take full advantage of the expanded foundry’s capacity. Additionally, the new KSB IoT and Automation Lab in Grovetown, Georgia, USA will accelerate the development of digital products. Plans include a handheld version of SLYsight and a user dashboard for on-demand data to optimise equipment performance. These initiatives will introduce exciting new features to the market, ensuring the MDX product line remains ahead of the curve and continues to offer best-in-class performance.

