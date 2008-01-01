Pumps lead the way with advanced technology
July 2025
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In 2008, the KSB GIW MDX pump represented a major leap forward in mill duty applications. Prior to its introduction, KSB’s range of GIW slurry pumps had already built a solid reputation in the industry. Nevertheless, the MDX was meticulously designed from the ground up as a world-class mill pump for cyclone feed applications. It incorporates cutting-edge features such as an adjustable suction liner, thicker sections for improved wear life and oversized shrouds for superior performance.
Within five years of its launch, major mines began specifying the MDX pump for new facilities and expansions. The MDX has consistently outperformed other pumps, often two to four times in certain cases. As a result, many customers have standardised on the MDX for their cyclone feed applications due to its best-in-class wear performance and ease of maintenance. The adjustable suction liner, which allows for nose gap adjustments while the pump is running, has been particularly commended.
Significant advancements
KSB GIW has remained closely engaged with customers using their feedback to continuously improve the MDX design since it’s an introduction to the market. For example:
• In 2009, the introduction of Endurasite and Enduraclad materials provided additional paths to enhance wear performance.
• By 2011, full pump lift capabilities were introduced even for the largest pumps up to the MDX 750.
• The modular wet end introduced in 2012 reduced the time required to replace a complete pump wet end.
• By 2014, further hydraulic improvements were made, including adding 35% more wear material to the impeller nose and optimising casing thicknesses.
These advancements harmonised the wear life of all key wet end components, creating a consistent hydraulic design approach for larger models from the MDX 400 to the MDX 750. Additional design advancements are anticipated in 2025 to enhance the hydraulics of smaller pumps in the 100 to 350 range.
Additional upgrades
In 2018, the first remotely adjusted mechanical suction liner (RAMSL) was installed, revolutionising the adjustment of impeller nose clearance by enhancing wear performance and reducing maintenance time. This was followed by the installation of the first SLYsight in 2021, an advanced slurry pump wear monitoring technology that uses sensors to provide real-time data on pump wear, optimising maintenance schedules and extending pump life.
These features have enhanced the maintenance-friendly aspects of the MDX range, allowing for real-time data collection on pump operation, wear and nose clearance settings. This data, previously requiring planned maintenance shutdowns, can now be collected in real time, providing operators with new tools to optimise equipment use.
Future advances
Looking ahead, KSB GIW is leveraging its world-class foundry capabilities to meet the market demand for larger mill duty pumps. The development of the MDX 850 will take full advantage of the expanded foundry’s capacity. Additionally, the new KSB IoT and Automation Lab in Grovetown, Georgia, USA will accelerate the development of digital products. Plans include a handheld version of SLYsight and a user dashboard for on-demand data to optimise equipment performance. These initiatives will introduce exciting new features to the market, ensuring the MDX product line remains ahead of the curve and continues to offer best-in-class performance.
For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, [email protected], www.ksb.com
Further reading:
Wireless leak detection valve
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Designed to prevent water leakage by automatically shutting off the water supply when a leak is detected, the Runxin F104 wireless leak detection valve is one of the latest offerings from Allmech.
Read more...
Ball valves and actuators optimise HVAC performance
Schneider Electric South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Schneider Electric offers the full range of innovative SpaceLogic and EasyLogic ball valves and actuators. These cutting-edge products are designed to optimise HVAC system performance, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings.
Read more...
Alfa Laval expands hygienic valve portfolio
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Alfa Laval is expanding its hygienic valve portfolio by introducing the Unique SSV pressure relief valve and the Leakage Detection butterfly valve, alongside new smaller sizes of the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof process valves.
Read more...
Preparing pump systems for adverse weather conditions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
As the severity of storms in South Africa increases, so has the rush of sediment-laden water become a major issue and a significant challenge for irrigation. When sediment levels rise to just 10 grams per litre or more, the risk of pump wear and dam silting increases dramatically.
Read more...
High-flow solenoid valve
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.
Read more...
Proportional cartridge valve series is the fastest in its class
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker Hannifin is introducing the enhanced version of the proportional cartridge throttle valve series, TFP. The new pilot valve further reduces the step response times by up to 30%, making the TFP the fastest valve in its class.
Read more...
Proportional cartridge valve series is the fastest in its class
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker Hannifin is introducing the enhanced version of the proportional cartridge throttle valve series, TFP. The new pilot valve further reduces the step response times by up to 30%, making the TFP the fastest valve in its class.
Read more...
Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.
Read more...
Control head for automation of hygienic process valves
Burkert South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Burkert’s Type 8681 control head is optimised for decentralised automation of hygienic process valves. Thanks to its universal adapter, it can be combined with all normal commercial butterfly valves, ball valves and single- and double-seated valves.
Read more...
Hydroformed tube valve body
Burkert South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
One of the most common necessities for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages are diaphragm valves. What used to be a dull two-way race between forged and cast body variants is now being challenged by an exciting, ground-breaking technology. The hydroformed, light-weight diaphragm tube valve body will change the way you think about plant design and operation.
Read more...