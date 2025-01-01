Steinmüller Africa’s drone technology
July 2025
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa has boosted its intelligent engineering services by adding the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet. This upgrade enhances inspection capabilities and helps cut costs for power stations by minimising reliance on human inspection services.
“The drone is designed for inspections in dangerous, cluttered and confined spaces. It’s a safer, more accurate way to gather information in hazardous areas,” says Carel van Aswegen, group QC/NDT manager for Steinmüller Africa.
“Using this drone enables us to significantly reduce downtime for inspections, sometimes by as much as 50%. It not only provides accurate data but is also easily accessible. We can examine damage in boilers once they cool down to around 50°C, avoiding the wait for permits needed for human entry or the hassle of setting up scaffolding and sky climbers. Additionally, the drone pinpoints damage locations with remarkable precision.”
Developed to be more than just a robust drone, the Elios 3 is the first indoor mapping and inspection drone capable of transforming asset data into digital insights. Its carbon fibre protective cage provides 360-degree collision tolerance, allowing it to navigate tight, complex environments without risk of damage. The drone’s advanced stabilisation system ensures smooth, stable flight even in turbulent conditions. This is crucial for capturing high-quality visual and thermal data.
Equipped with a 4K camera, flight control sensors, inertial measurement unit, magnetometer, barometer, thermal imaging sensor, three computer vision cameras, time-of-flight distance sensor and LiDAR technology, the Elios 3 delivers high-resolution imagery and enables precise 3D mapping, even underground. This allows for the creation of accurate digital twins of inspected assets, with intuitive reporting on a 3D model and real-time situational awareness built into the piloting app.
The Elios 3 also features advanced flight path detection, allowing it to autonomously navigate complex, GPS-denied environments with precision. Real-time data transmission enables inspectors to monitor live feeds and make quick, informed decisions, while its modular payload capabilities offer additional flexibility.
Steinmüller Africa has even used the drone for post-incident investigations. “A client recently experienced an explosion on site. We quickly mobilised the drone to assess the damage for safe entry, providing the team with exact locations and live footage of the surroundings, enabling faster, more targeted care,” van Aswegen explains.
In addition to the immediate benefits for clients, the Elios 3 introduces fresh opportunities for Steinmüller Africa. “This drone can be deployed in nearly any situation where it’s too dangerous, impractical, or costly for a person to operate,” he notes. “This includes locations like coal storage tanks, grain silos, underground mines, manufacturing plants, warehouses, boilers, tunnels, cell phone towers, railway tankers and bridges.”
Steinmüller Africa started using Elios drones back in 2017, marking a milestone as the first company in South Africa to secure this technology from Swiss manufacturer, Flyability.
For more information contact Mpho Mafela, Steinmüler, +27 11 806 3321, [email protected], www.steinmullerafrica.com/boilers-heat-exchangers
Further reading:
Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity
Read more...
Advanced telemetry solutions
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.
Read more...
Novel closed-loop CP technology wins innovation award
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Researchers at Deakin University have won the Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award at this year’s AMPP Annual Conference and Expo in Nashville, USA. The award recognised the development of a novel closed-loop cathodic protection system for localised corrosion control in challenging industrial environments, which Omniflex helped with as a technology partner.
Read more...
Food safety vs production: striking a balance in food and beverage manufacturing
TransLution Software
Industrial Wireless
In the world of food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing, the ongoing struggle between food safety and production is a familiar scene. This conflict can escalate into a fierce struggle, but with the right systems in place, food safety and production can achieve their goals harmoniously, leading to a more successful F&B manufacturing operation.
Read more...
Barcode evolution: The smart choice for modern tracking and compliance Part 2
TransLution Software
Industrial Wireless
RFID technology represents an exciting frontier in inventory tracking with its ability to eliminate the need for line-of-sight scanning. By using radio waves to transmit data wirelessly, RFID systems offer the tantalising possibility of simultaneous scanning of multiple items and real-time inventory visibility.
Read more...
Barcode evolution: The smart choice for modern tracking and compliance Part 1
Industrial Wireless
Imagine a world without barcodes, where every item in a warehouse is manually recorded, checkout lines stretch endlessly, and supply chain tracking relies on handwritten logs. It sounds like a logistical nightmare, yet this is how businesses conducted business historically. Today, barcodes are so deeply embedded in modern operations that their impact often goes unnoticed.
Read more...
Novel closed-loop CP technology for corrosion control
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Cathodic protection specialist, Omniflex has collaborated with researchers at Deakin University to develop corrosion monitoring electronics for a novel closed-loop cathodic protection system for localised corrosion control in challenging industrial environments.
Read more...
How CP system design can support ESG commitments
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are under constant threat of corrosion, which can render them unsafe. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist, Omniflex explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.
Read more...
Industrial dual WiFi access point
Industrial Wireless
AirBox is the ultimate Industry 4.0 WiFi solution, offering dual-band (2.4/5GHz) connectivity for IIoT, PLCs and M2M communication.
Read more...
Rugged wireless solution for automotive and heavy duty applications
Industrial Wireless
AirXroad is the ultimate rugged wireless solution for transportation, logistics and industrial applications.
Read more...