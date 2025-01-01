Parker strengthens explosion safety

July 2025 IS & Ex

Parker Hannifin’s Fluid and Climate Controls Europe division has announced that its 37 mm Ex d m coils have received new ATEX and IECEx Type Examination Certificates in compliance with the latest explosion protection (Ex) standards. Along with these global certifications, Parker has updated the Ex approvals for Korea and China and has also obtained a new certification for Japan. These advancements provide industries worldwide with a safer, globally compliant solution for explosion-proof solenoid valve applications.

The upgraded 37 mm Ex dm coils are ideally suited for power generation, oil and gas, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage processing and chemical production. Designed to control solenoid valves in Zone 1/21 hazardous areas, these coils ensure compliance with Ex dm requirements, preventing the risk of explosion in areas where flammable gases, vapours or dust are present.

Equipped with a 360-degree rotatable, fiberglass-reinforced plastic housing, a feature unique to Parker, these coils allow for flexible installation, particularly in confined spaces. The coil and protection devices are fully encapsulated in epoxy resin, ensuring shock resistance and corrosion protection. These coils are compatible with all Parker ATEX solenoid valves within the specified Coil Group.

A key advantage of these coils is their modular design, which allows different coil options to be mounted on the same valve while enabling multiple valve types to share a single coil design. This unique feature reduces inventory complexity and improves overall operational efficiency.

Further information about Parker’s 37 mm Ex dm coils can be found at https://tinyurl.com/92nwrrmf

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, [email protected], www.parker.com/za





