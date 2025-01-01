Editor's Choice
The opportunity and impact of MEPS electric motor regulations

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives

South African companies are gearing up for the new Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), part of a global trend towards energy-efficient electric motors. Starting in June 2025, the regulation will require most three-phase, low-voltage electric motors in South Africa to eventually switch to IE3 (International Efficiency) motors, which are more efficient than IE1 and IE2-rated motors.

This switch brings efficiency and cost benefits to businesses, suppliers and original equipment manufacturers. Leading industrial and energy component manufacturer, WEG Africa recently hosted a media briefing at its training centre in Johannesburg, to unpack the motivations, benefits and requirements for MEPS.

A financial win for businesses

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric motor-driven systems consume more than 40% of global electricity, which new regulations can reduce by at least 5%. Electric motors can consume energy equivalent to their acquisition costs in the first few weeks of operation.

The difference in energy efficiency between IE1 and IE3 motors is four to eight percent. When comparing cumulative running costs, IE3 savings typically return investments within one to five years. Premium IE3 motors that run continuously can recoup their costs in months. IE3 motors also radically improve a company’s environmental impact and market competitiveness, as well as offset rising energy costs.

Exceptions and responsibilities

The new IE3 efficiency standard, officially the Compulsory Specification VC 9113, will be mandatory from June 2025. The specification applies to a broad range of three-phase, low-voltage electric motors, specifically motors with two, four, six or eight poles with a rated power output ranging from 0,75 to 375 kW. It includes motors with non-standard mechanical dimensions and geared motors. It excludes certain categories, such as single-speed motors with ten or more poles, multi-speed motors, motors that use mechanical commutators, and motors designed to operate entirely while immersed in a liquid.

Businesses can continue to run operational IE1 and IE2 motors, replacing these upon failure. Existing IE1 and IE2 motor stock can still be sold until May 2026. WEG Africa has already established local IE3 motor assembly lines.

In most cases, OEMs and equipment suppliers must certify their motors. End-user businesses can request to see a supplier’s letter of authority for the motors, issued by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

Steps to align with the MEPS transition

The affected category of motors is very common, and includes industrial applications, mining, agriculture, cold chain systems and HVAC units. The MEPS transition will impact many different businesses.

Here are some steps to prepare for the transition and gain its benefits:

• Conduct a thorough electric motor inventory audit to identify accurately all motors that fall within the scope of the MEPS regulations.

• Talk to equipment suppliers to understand the impact on equipment used in operations and how the supplier will address MEPS requirements.

• Develop a comprehensive, long-term strategy for replacing older motors, prioritising those that operate for extended periods to maximise potential energy savings.

• Update procurement policies and technical specifications to mandate explicitly that all applicable new electric motor purchases must meet the IE3 efficiency.

• Train relevant staff members (including procurement, maintenance and operations) on the new MEPS regulations and compliance.

• Undertake a cost-benefit analysis for replacing older, less efficient motors even before they fail, taking into account the potential for significant energy savings and the projected increases in the cost of electricity.

Equipment suppliers and end-user businesses can also engage with WEG Africa to learn more about the new standard.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.weg.net
Articles: More information and articles about WEG Africa


