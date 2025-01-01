The road to decarbonisation in mining
July 2025
IT in Manufacturing
The mining industry is a large contributor in global carbon emissions, and ABB’s eMine is at the forefront of efforts to drive the sector’s decarbonisation. Technology is a nexus point in the future of mining. On top of the productivity benefits, the future workforce will not just be tech-savvy but will have a tech-driven education. Using AI tools will be second nature and expectations of automation will be at an all-time high. ABB’s research indicates that 68% of mining executives see technology as a key driver. ABB recently released a report entitled ‘Mining’s Moment: The Pathway for Urgent Real Progress in Responsible Mining’.
Navigating the complexities of mining transformation is no mean feat. There are several challenges to the change process, including capital investment, inadequate infrastructure and commodity price volatility. The concept of wholesale change can be overwhelming, often resulting in no action being taken.
The industry is moving towards decarbonisation through the biggest emitter in mining- the vehicles. By collaborating with partners whose expertise includes the electrification of mining vehicles, many mining companies are finding the transition to be much easier than expected, with multiple returns.
As well as helping to reduce CO2 emissions, they are seeing higher speed on the grade and reduced maintenance costs. With investment and risk aversion being barriers, electrification is an ideal entry point to make real progress, with experts in the field offering collaborative solutions.
Making the switch to electric-powered vehicles is one piece of the puzzle. Taking a broader view, advances in automation are also playing a major part in the drive towards sustainability. Automation helps improve safety by taking direct human interaction out of the equation, putting machines rather than people in high-risk environments. It can also pay for itself in the long term by saving energy and costs. One area where automation can make a significant difference to mining is ventilation.
By reducing the need for diesel-powered machinery and integrating renewable energy sources, eMine enables mining companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions significantly. This shift is essential in meeting global climate targets, as mining processes are responsible for a substantial portion of industrial emissions. In addition, eMine contributes to the energy transition by enabling mining operations to operate more sustainably, leveraging electrification and renewable energy to power operations while reducing the industry’s dependency on fossil fuels.
For more information contact Martin Van Zyl, ABB, +27 10 202 5612, [email protected], www.abb.com/za
