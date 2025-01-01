Editor's Choice
Wireless leak detection valve

July 2025 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Designed to prevent water leakage by automatically shutting off the water supply when a leak is detected, the Runxin F104 wireless leak detection valve is one of the latest offerings from Allmech. The company, a leading South African manufacturer of boilers and supplier of water treatment components, is the sole authorised dealer for Runxin products in southern Africa.

Anelia Hough, water treatment consultant at Allmech, says the wireless leak detection valve is suitable for a wide range of applications.


“Water damage can be costly and disruptive but the Runxin F104 leak detection valve offers a smart, automatic solution. It can prevent damage by detecting leaks in geysers, solar heaters and water filtration systems, but it’s also of use to our water bottling clients,” she says. “It helps prevent water damage and water loss where clients have installed water treatment plants by detecting leaks in key areas. Once the leak is detected, the automatic ceramic ball valve is closed to prevent any further water loss or damage to the area. It’s also great for clients using water cooling systems or operating boilers, water softening systems, prefiltration systems and reverse osmosis (RO) or demineralisation (demin) plants.”

Other applications include factories where the valve can prevent water damage and water loss in production lines where a high volume of water is consumed. “If water pipes burst during non-operating hours, the valve detects the leak and shuts off the water supply. The valve can connect to multiple leak sensors, allowing real-time detection across different locations.

She says companies supplying water treatment solutions such as water softening systems, water filtration systems, prefiltration systems and RO or demin plants should consider supplying this valve as a value-add product to give their clients peace of mind. “Unlike conventional detection systems that only alert users to a problem, the F104 automatically closes the water supply when a leak is detected, preventing damage.”

How the system works

“The wireless water immersion detection valve needs to be installed in the most likely place for a leak to occur,” says Hough. “When the leak detector probe comes into contact with water, the indicator will flash and the main control valve will receive a signal, which will then close the ball valve. The whole process takes between 10 to 15 seconds. The indicator light on the unit will continue flashing until the alarm has been reset and the leak has been attended to. It also functions during power failures making it suitable for areas with unstable electricity supply.”

The main control valve can support up to five wireless water immersion detectors. The unit is sold with one main control valve and one wireless water immersion detector, but additional wireless water immersion detectors can be purchased separately.


The valve uses DN20–DN50 fittings and has a simple wiring setup that connects easily to the power adapter and leak detection sensors, requiring minimal electrical work. Once installed, the system operates without manual intervention, shutting off water automatically when a leak is detected. After a leak is fixed the valve can be reset with a single button, eliminating complex reconfiguration or unnecessary callouts for repairs.

The system does require maintenance checks to ensure it remains in good working order. Hough says this includes periodically checking the absorbent cotton in the leak detector and replacing it if it becomes worn or contaminated, to maintain sensitivity. You also need to ensure the ceramic ball valve remains free of debris or mineral buildup, especially in areas with hard water and regularly inspect wiring and power adapters for signs of wear or corrosion, particularly if the system operates in humid environments. Conduct routine leak simulations to verify the valve’s automatic shut-off response and reset function and check the battery. The battery generally lasts for three years.

The F104 can be integrated with multiple leak sensors but its effectiveness depends on building materials and interference.

For more information contact Lionel Maasdorp, Allmech, +27 11 849 2731, [email protected], www.allmech.co.za




