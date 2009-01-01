Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation

Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection (CP) system installation protecting Yarra’s Edge, a premium residential precinct on Melbourne’s Yarra River in Australia, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity.
The switch-mode CP system, first installed in 2009, was one of Omniflex’s first CP projects and an early example of switch-mode CP in practice. It is a six-zone switch-mode CP system of six amps per zone and twelve reference electrodes, and has benefited from remote monitoring and control from day one. The system has run successfully since installation under the management of Infracorr, a leading CP consultant, and has only required upgrades to its communications protocols since then. In light of Australia closing down its 3G network, Omniflex has just upgraded the system to 4G.
When the system was first installed in 2009, switch-mode CP systems and web-based remote monitoring were still greeted with scepticism by industry experts who were accustomed to conventional phase control systems without any monitoring. Through its relationship with Ian Godson, a leading CP consultant, Omniflex was an early pioneer of these technologies, championing their ability to provide ongoing protection while lowering power loss and improving system visibility.
“Early adopters of switch-mode CP systems and web-based remote monitoring had the foresight to recognise the benefits to the industry and invest in this new technology. It would have been so easy to continue doing things in the same way as usual, but it was clear to some of us that switch-mode technology represented a leap forwards in terms of system capabilities. In fact, this technology has led to a rethink of how concrete CP systems are zoned for CP, with smaller zones and better control and monitoring becoming the industry norm,” explained David Celine, managing director at Omniflex.
The system continues to provide reliable 24/7 protection with 24/7 oversight 16 years after first being installed. This is a testament to Omniflex’s ongoing commitment to lifetime system support and servicing. Omniflex continues to push the global CP market to embrace relevant new technologies such as it did with switch-mode CP and in-built remote monitoring.
Steinmüller Africa’s drone technology
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.
Read more...Advanced telemetry solutions
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.
Read more...Novel closed-loop CP technology wins innovation award Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Researchers at Deakin University have won the Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award at this year’s AMPP Annual Conference and Expo in Nashville, USA. The award recognised the development of a novel closed-loop cathodic protection system for localised corrosion control in challenging industrial environments, which Omniflex helped with as a technology partner.
Read more...Food safety vs production: striking a balance in food and beverage manufacturing TransLution Software
Industrial Wireless
In the world of food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing, the ongoing struggle between food safety and production is a familiar scene. This conflict can escalate into a fierce struggle, but with the right systems in place, food safety and production can achieve their goals harmoniously, leading to a more successful F&B manufacturing operation.
Read more...Improved networking technology for fire and gas detection Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Critical alarm and event management technology supplier, Omniflex has worked with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation to upgrade equipment providing digital and analogue signals for its safety critical fire and gas alarm systems.
Read more...Barcode evolution: The smart choice for modern tracking and compliance Part 1
Industrial Wireless
Imagine a world without barcodes, where every item in a warehouse is manually recorded, checkout lines stretch endlessly, and supply chain tracking relies on handwritten logs. It sounds like a logistical nightmare, yet this is how businesses conducted business historically. Today, barcodes are so deeply embedded in modern operations that their impact often goes unnoticed.
Read more...Novel closed-loop CP technology for corrosion control Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Cathodic protection specialist, Omniflex has collaborated with researchers at Deakin University to develop corrosion monitoring electronics for a novel closed-loop cathodic protection system for localised corrosion control in challenging industrial environments.
Read more...How industrial network design impacts ESG commitments Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In safety-critical industries like nuclear, petrochemical and oil and gas, installing a new industrial cable network is an extremely complicated task. Gary Bradshaw, a director of industrial network specialist, Omniflex explains why this is often unnecessary as plants are likely to have existing cabling capable of being used to create new industrial networks.
Read more...How CP system design can support ESG commitments Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are under constant threat of corrosion, which can render them unsafe. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist, Omniflex explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.