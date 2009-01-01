Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation

Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection (CP) system installation protecting Yarra’s Edge, a premium residential precinct on Melbourne’s Yarra River in Australia, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity.

The switch-mode CP system, first installed in 2009, was one of Omniflex’s first CP projects and an early example of switch-mode CP in practice. It is a six-zone switch-mode CP system of six amps per zone and twelve reference electrodes, and has benefited from remote monitoring and control from day one. The system has run successfully since installation under the management of Infracorr, a leading CP consultant, and has only required upgrades to its communications protocols since then. In light of Australia closing down its 3G network, Omniflex has just upgraded the system to 4G.

When the system was first installed in 2009, switch-mode CP systems and web-based remote monitoring were still greeted with scepticism by industry experts who were accustomed to conventional phase control systems without any monitoring. Through its relationship with Ian Godson, a leading CP consultant, Omniflex was an early pioneer of these technologies, championing their ability to provide ongoing protection while lowering power loss and improving system visibility.





“Early adopters of switch-mode CP systems and web-based remote monitoring had the foresight to recognise the benefits to the industry and invest in this new technology. It would have been so easy to continue doing things in the same way as usual, but it was clear to some of us that switch-mode technology represented a leap forwards in terms of system capabilities. In fact, this technology has led to a rethink of how concrete CP systems are zoned for CP, with smaller zones and better control and monitoring becoming the industry norm,” explained David Celine, managing director at Omniflex.

The system continues to provide reliable 24/7 protection with 24/7 oversight 16 years after first being installed. This is a testament to Omniflex’s ongoing commitment to lifetime system support and servicing. Omniflex continues to push the global CP market to embrace relevant new technologies such as it did with switch-mode CP and in-built remote monitoring.

