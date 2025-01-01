OMRON launches new non-contact

July 2025 Sensors & Transducers

OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, which is designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations. These switches are vital for stopping machinery immediately upon the opening of an access door, safeguarding workers and minimising the risk of accidents around active equipment.

The D40A-2 features Hall effect detection combined with coded magnetic actuators, which enhance operational reliability while simultaneously lowering wiring costs and simplifying installation procedures. This innovative design allows manufacturers to integrate the system seamlessly with minimal effort. Its versatile design is compatible with both swinging and sliding doors, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. These applications include single wafer cleaners, which require precision and cleanliness, filling machines that prioritise high efficiency and accuracy, and robotics in manufacturing environments where adaptability and robust performance are essential. The thoughtful engineering behind the D40A-2 showcases OMRON’s commitment to delivering user-friendly, efficient and safe solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries.

The D40A-2 meets the highest safety standards (PL e/Cat. 4), providing strong protection in complex industrial environments. One of its key features is the ability to connect to 30 switches in series over distances of up to 200 metres. This capability greatly boosts operational efficiency, allowing manufacturers to secure multiple access points with just a single safety controller. Furthermore, the D40A-2 includes advanced diagnostic features, such as an auxiliary output for relay operation, which streamlines both monitoring and troubleshooting. It also offers flexible configuration options, accommodating PNP as well as bipolar NPN/PNP setups, and making it adaptable to various system needs while ensuring smooth integration across different industrial applications.

The D40A-2 features a label-free design with direct laser marking, making it a perfect fit for the stringent hygiene and durability requirements of industries like food and beverage manufacturing. This intentional design not only eliminates the possibility of label degradation but also guarantees long-lasting performance in tough environments. With an impressive IP66/IP67 water-resistant rating, the D40A-2 showcases outstanding resilience against high-pressure water jets, which is essential in settings where thorough cleaning is crucial. Additionally, its ECOLAB-certified chemical resistance ensures dependable operation, even when faced with harsh cleaning agents, thereby enhancing its effectiveness in industrial applications that demand rigorous cleanliness and safety standards.





