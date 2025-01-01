SEW-EURODRIVE energy audits help farmers drive down irrigation costs

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives





SEW-EURODRIVE is expanding its support to South Africa’s agricultural sector by leveraging its world class expertise in energy audits for drive systems, helping farmers unlock cost savings and improve operational efficiencies in irrigation applications.

As part of its full-service offering to the farming community, SEW-EURODRIVE not only supplies robust and energy-efficient gearboxes and motors for centre pivot irrigation systems but also conducts in-depth energy audits to identify inefficiencies and recommend optimised drive solutions tailored to each operation.

“Electricity is one of the fastest growing input costs in agriculture, placing enormous pressure on farmers who depend on irrigation for consistent crop yields,” explains business development manager, Willem Strydom. “Our energy audits take a holistic view, assessing everything from motor and gearbox performance to how effectively power is used across the system.”





The audits typically evaluate the condition of installed equipment, the suitability of motor sizes for the application and the potential for savings by upgrading to premium efficiency IE3 motors. SEW-EURODRIVE has already standardised on IE3-rated motors across its irrigation solutions, a step ahead of many competitors that still supply the lower efficiency IE1 motors. “By replacing outdated or oversized components our customers often achieve a noticeable reduction in energy consumption and associated costs,” says Strydom. “In many cases, the investment pays for itself within just a few irrigation seasons.”

This proactive service is particularly valuable for large-scale commercial farms and irrigation-intensive operations where even incremental gains in efficiency can translate into substantial savings. It also aligns with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s recently implemented Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), which place increasing emphasis on energy efficiency in industrial equipment.





“Our customers benefit from more than just superior products,” adds Strydom. “They gain access to our nationwide network of service teams and technical specialists. We conduct on-site inspections of drive systems, identify opportunities for optimisation and provide practical cost saving recommendations.”

SEW-EURODRIVE’s ‘closing the loop’ strategy ensures a complete drive solution for centre pivot irrigation, from supply and installation to local assembly, inspection, repair and energy optimisation. This end-to-end approach is backed by extensive local stockholding and standardised internal gearing across gearbox ranges, enabling fast turnaround times for repairs and refurbishments.

“We are proud to offer more than just components. We offer long-term value,” says Strydom. “Energy audits are just one of the many ways we are helping South African farmers become more efficient, resilient and sustainable.”





Further enhancing its support capabilities, SEW-EURODRIVE is currently constructing a dedicated service and repair centre at its headquarters in Aeroton, Johannesburg to accommodate the repair and refurbishment of geared units. This new facility will significantly reduce turnaround times and extend the lifecycle of equipment through OEM-quality repairs and maintenance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the agricultural sector and its long-term success.

