Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

SEW-EURODRIVE energy audits help farmers drive down irrigation costs

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives


SEW-EURODRIVE is expanding its support to South Africa’s agricultural sector by leveraging its world class expertise in energy audits for drive systems, helping farmers unlock cost savings and improve operational efficiencies in irrigation applications.

As part of its full-service offering to the farming community, SEW-EURODRIVE not only supplies robust and energy-efficient gearboxes and motors for centre pivot irrigation systems but also conducts in-depth energy audits to identify inefficiencies and recommend optimised drive solutions tailored to each operation.

“Electricity is one of the fastest growing input costs in agriculture, placing enormous pressure on farmers who depend on irrigation for consistent crop yields,” explains business development manager, Willem Strydom. “Our energy audits take a holistic view, assessing everything from motor and gearbox performance to how effectively power is used across the system.”


The audits typically evaluate the condition of installed equipment, the suitability of motor sizes for the application and the potential for savings by upgrading to premium efficiency IE3 motors. SEW-EURODRIVE has already standardised on IE3-rated motors across its irrigation solutions, a step ahead of many competitors that still supply the lower efficiency IE1 motors. “By replacing outdated or oversized components our customers often achieve a noticeable reduction in energy consumption and associated costs,” says Strydom. “In many cases, the investment pays for itself within just a few irrigation seasons.”

This proactive service is particularly valuable for large-scale commercial farms and irrigation-intensive operations where even incremental gains in efficiency can translate into substantial savings. It also aligns with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s recently implemented Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), which place increasing emphasis on energy efficiency in industrial equipment.


“Our customers benefit from more than just superior products,” adds Strydom. “They gain access to our nationwide network of service teams and technical specialists. We conduct on-site inspections of drive systems, identify opportunities for optimisation and provide practical cost saving recommendations.”

SEW-EURODRIVE’s ‘closing the loop’ strategy ensures a complete drive solution for centre pivot irrigation, from supply and installation to local assembly, inspection, repair and energy optimisation. This end-to-end approach is backed by extensive local stockholding and standardised internal gearing across gearbox ranges, enabling fast turnaround times for repairs and refurbishments.

“We are proud to offer more than just components. We offer long-term value,” says Strydom. “Energy audits are just one of the many ways we are helping South African farmers become more efficient, resilient and sustainable.”


Further enhancing its support capabilities, SEW-EURODRIVE is currently constructing a dedicated service and repair centre at its headquarters in Aeroton, Johannesburg to accommodate the repair and refurbishment of geared units. This new facility will significantly reduce turnaround times and extend the lifecycle of equipment through OEM-quality repairs and maintenance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the agricultural sector and its long-term success.

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/SEW-EURODRIVE-sa/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SEWEurodriveSA"

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/SewEurodriveTV

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, [email protected], www.sew-eurodrive.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Innomotics electrifies major mining operation in Chile
Motion Control & Drives
Innomotics has been awarded a major electrification project to support an important mining operation in northern Chile.

Read more...
Power meets precision
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive technology specialist, maxon is presenting the second generation of its compact mid-motor for e-bikes, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S. This new system delivers a high torque of 90 Nm with a motor weight of two kilograms.

Read more...
Referro Systems expands local market
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems has achieved notable growth since introducing Advanced Micro Controls (AMCI) products into the African market.

Read more...
Control solution for highly dynamic.
Motion Control & Drives
The motion control specialist, Aerotech is expanding its Auto-mation1-iSMC control solution with a powerful feature for highly dynamic laser drilling with galvo scanners.

Read more...
Smart automated lubrication
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
A leading customer of SKF in Tunisia’s paper and pulp industry was facing significant challenges with the manual lubrication of its paper machine. SKF had the solution.

Read more...
Driving heavy equipment industry
Motion Control & Drives
Cimolai Technology, a leader in the design, production and installation of lifting and handling equipment, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. This move aims to deliver innovative, reliable and custom-made solutions to meet the most demanding technical specifications across sectors such as shipyards, infrastructure and heavy industry.

Read more...
Actuators for automated fully
Motion Control & Drives
Rotork supplies actuators for an automated next generation fully electrified offshore gas platform

Read more...
AG Lubricants partners with
Motion Control & Drives
AG Lubricants has partnered with a major player in the South African steel industry to supply high-performance Mobil lubricants, Quaker Houghton industrial fluids and value-added technical services.

Read more...
Smart features increase crane safety
Motion Control & Drives
The newly launched Konecranes S series hoist offers a large bouquet of smart features which not only increase lifting device safety but also deliver a higher level of operator protection.

Read more...
Compact, powerful hexapod for high-precision applications
Motion Control & Drives
With the HEX150-125HL, Aerotech is launching the latest generation of its hexapod technology. The compact six-axis positioner combines precise movements with high load capacity and simple integration.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved