Schneider Electric South Africa certified as 2025 Top Employer

July 2025 News

Schneider Electric is proud to announce that its South African operation has been awarded Top Employer 2025 certification by a global authority in HR excellence, Top Employers Institute. The company achieved this certification on its first attempt, a testament to its dedication to excellence in people practices. This recognition places Schneider Electric South Africa alongside esteemed organisations such as Vodacom, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Sanlam, further reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice committed to world-class standards.



Tanya Ramlagan, vice president of Human Resources for Anglophone

Schneider Electric has been recognised as a Top Employer for 2025 after undergoing a thorough evaluation process. This assessment covered six essential HR domains, including 20 topics, and reviewed 600 best practices in HR. Key areas of focus included People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, along with Wellbeing. The company not only met but exceeded the established benchmark score through validated external audits, underscoring its dedication to creating excellent working conditions for employees.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa by the Top Employers Institute,” says Tanya Ramlagan, vice president of human resources for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. “At Schneider Electric, we believe that our people are the driving force behind our innovation and success. This certification is undoubtedly a reflection of our commitment to creating a high-performance, inclusive and people-centric workplace that fosters growth, innovation and excellence.”

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, adds, “This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our top employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top employers strive to foster growth and well-being, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025.”

Schneider Electric has received multiple accolades for its HR excellence, workplace culture and sustainability efforts. Some of its notable awards include:

• Top Employer Institute’s Top Employer Award – Nigeria, West Africa operations.

• Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies – honoured for ethical business conduct for 14 consecutive years.

• EcoVadis Platinum Medal – awarded for five consecutive years, placing Schneider Electric in the top 1% of all companies assessed.

• Fortune Global 500 – ranked among the top 10 companies in the electronics industry.

• Brandon Hall Group Awards – recognised for excellence in digital upskilling and hybrid learning programmes.

• Glassdoor Best-Led Companies – featured in the inaugural US Best-Led Companies list.

Schneider Electric South Africa





