Clog-resistant nozzle for powerful
July 2025
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
As EXAIR and BETE continue to build on a strong partnership, EXAIR has recently added a selection of BETE products to the site, including the innovative BETE HydroClaw tank and vessel cleaning nozzle. This clog-resistant design makes it an ideal solution for industries that demand powerful, maintenance-free tank cleaning, such as breweries, wineries, chemical processing plants or food processing facilities that use small- to medium-sized tanks.
The HydroClaw is an efficient, hygienic cleaning nozzle engineered to allow three times the free passage of comparable spray balls in particles up to 0,5 cm in diameter. Large diameter orifices create heavy straight jets that are dispersed using specially designed deflection cups. With no moving parts, it delivers consistent cleaning performance while reducing maintenance and downtime. Its low-pressure, high-flow operation quickly cleans tank walls while simultaneously decreasing water consumption. It is available at a 360° spray angle in food-grade 316L stainless steel and a variety of standard connection types and sizes.
Visit www.exair.com to learn how the HydroClaw and BETE nozzles, as well as an extensive selection of other liquid and air atomizing nozzles, can enhance the efficiency and reliability of your industrial spray applications.
ETEST is a supplier of leading industrial equipment and electronics, instrumentation and flow measurement and monitoring, batch control and integrated solutions for industry
