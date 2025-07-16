100 years of safety leadership
July 2025
News
DEKRA Industrial and its adult-based education and occupational skills training division, the Institute of Learning (IOL), will showcase a milestone at A-OSH 2025 as the company celebrates DEKRA Global’s 100 years of safety leadership and reaffirms its purpose. This is to create safer workplaces, foster learning and opportunity and honour DEKRA’s founders, whose vision, persistence and hard work have shaped the company into what it is today.
Culture of safety
Their consistent presence at A-OSH over the years reinforces their holistic, integrated approach to safety, which combines advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services, process safety management (PSM), and occupational skills training for a wide range of sectors, including high-risk industries. The IOL’s competency-based training is designed to shape not just technical skills but mind-set: addressing behavioural risks, decision-making and organisational change to create a culture of safety.
“We work at the intersection of systems and people,” says Christopher Mörsner, head of training and consulting at the DEKRA Institute of Learning. “Our role is to help organisations move from compliance to a culture of proactive safety, where decisions are data-driven, interventions are timely and employees feel personally accountable. Our presence at A-OSH reinforces the importance of occupational health and safety and culture of safety approach.”
New market offerings
At A-OSH 2025, DEKRA IOL is introducing its emergency preparedness kit and process offering. This is a structured, practical solution which supports a real-time emergency response. It includes first aid resources, contact documentation, lighting and fire extinguishers, all prepared for use at on-site assembly points.
“This offering is about providing industry with structure, clarity and accountability when it matters most,” says Mörsner. “It helps eliminate confusion during emergencies and ensures that lives are protected through streamlined emergency response coordination.”
The company will also soon be launching an additional e-commerce payment portal, designed to make adult-based education and occupational skills training more accessible. Clients can now browse, purchase and begin training online, with options enabling interest-free payments over three months. The platform includes more than 100 short and full-length online courses. “Affordability should not be a barrier to education,” says Mörsner. “This platform supports individual learners and companies wanting to invest in their people. It reflects DEKRA IOL’s commitment to continuous improvement, learning and development.”
For more information contact Dekra Industrial, +27 16 454 0705, www.dekrarsa.com
