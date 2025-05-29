LH Marthinusen launches new industrial fan manufacturing and services factory

July 2025 News

LH Marthinusen, a division of the ACTOM Group, proudly opened its new industrial fan manufacturing and services factory in Ekurhuleni on May 29, 2025. This event marks a significant milestone in the growth of South Africa’s energy infrastructure and was attended by representatives from government agencies, Eskom, and various industry partners. The facility, a key investment by ACTOM, is set to expand over the next three years to meet the demands of contracts with Eskom.

David Sullivan, Divisional CEO of LH Marthinussen; Mpho Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition; Mervyn Naidoo , CEO of ACTOM; Andries Mthethwa, chairman of ACTOM.

LH Marthinusen features over a century of technical excellence and local industry leadership. With a history of pioneering electromechanical repair and manufacturing expertise established since its founding in 1913, this underpins its current expansion, building on a legacy deeply rooted in the country’s industrial progress.

The newly established factory not only manufactures industrial fans and their components, but also offers maintenance services for essential fan systems that support Eskom’s air pre-heater infrastructure. These fans are crucial for Eskom’s power generation facilities, as they play a key role in managing airflow and regulating temperature levels.

David Sullivan, divisional CEO of LH Marthinusen, highlights the strategic significance of this facility: “The launch of this facility underscores our dedication to fulfilling Eskom’s infrastructure needs with local products and innovative solutions. Our fans play a pivotal role in the successful operation of Eskom’s essential air pre-heater systems. This facility not only boosts our manufacturing capabilities, but also fosters employment growth and industrial development in the region.”

While the project aims to create 50 new positions throughout the first three years, the company envisages an additional 120 job openings to meet the infrastructure demands of Eskom and general industries. The production of each industrial fan requires 49 tons of steel, along with two tons of stainless steel. The substantial demand for local steel used in quadrifuge (four-stage) fan stations drives growth in domestic manufacturing and supply chain development.

ACTOM group CEO, Mervyn Naidoo, notes: “Our investment and expansion aligns perfectly with the goals of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP). This supports industrial development while strengthening local manufacturing operations and establishing employment opportunities. This facility supports both energy security for the nation and the NDP’s mission to drive economic transformation and skills development, and modernise infrastructure. It further helps us construct an enduring economy which serves South Africa’s long-term development purposes.”

