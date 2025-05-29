LH Marthinusen launches new industrial fan manufacturing and services factory
July 2025
News
LH Marthinusen, a division of the ACTOM Group, proudly opened its new industrial fan manufacturing and services factory in Ekurhuleni on May 29, 2025. This event marks a significant milestone in the growth of South Africa’s energy infrastructure and was attended by representatives from government agencies, Eskom, and various industry partners. The facility, a key investment by ACTOM, is set to expand over the next three years to meet the demands of contracts with Eskom.
David Sullivan, Divisional CEO of LH Marthinussen; Mpho Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition; Mervyn Naidoo , CEO of ACTOM; Andries Mthethwa, chairman of ACTOM.
LH Marthinusen features over a century of technical excellence and local industry leadership. With a history of pioneering electromechanical repair and manufacturing expertise established since its founding in 1913, this underpins its current expansion, building on a legacy deeply rooted in the country’s industrial progress.
The newly established factory not only manufactures industrial fans and their components, but also offers maintenance services for essential fan systems that support Eskom’s air pre-heater infrastructure. These fans are crucial for Eskom’s power generation facilities, as they play a key role in managing airflow and regulating temperature levels.
David Sullivan, divisional CEO of LH Marthinusen, highlights the strategic significance of this facility: “The launch of this facility underscores our dedication to fulfilling Eskom’s infrastructure needs with local products and innovative solutions. Our fans play a pivotal role in the successful operation of Eskom’s essential air pre-heater systems. This facility not only boosts our manufacturing capabilities, but also fosters employment growth and industrial development in the region.”
While the project aims to create 50 new positions throughout the first three years, the company envisages an additional 120 job openings to meet the infrastructure demands of Eskom and general industries. The production of each industrial fan requires 49 tons of steel, along with two tons of stainless steel. The substantial demand for local steel used in quadrifuge (four-stage) fan stations drives growth in domestic manufacturing and supply chain development.
ACTOM group CEO, Mervyn Naidoo, notes: “Our investment and expansion aligns perfectly with the goals of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP). This supports industrial development while strengthening local manufacturing operations and establishing employment opportunities. This facility supports both energy security for the nation and the NDP’s mission to drive economic transformation and skills development, and modernise infrastructure. It further helps us construct an enduring economy which serves South Africa’s long-term development purposes.”
For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, [email protected], www.actom.co.za
Further reading:
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
Epiroc rocks youth development programmes
News
Epiroc is not just building equipment - it’s building futures. Through its dynamic internship and learner programmes, the mining equipment and services specialist is shaping South Africa’s next generation of skilled professionals, equipping them with real-world experience, industry knowledge and the confidence to launch successful careers.
Read more...
Schneider Electric drives innovation in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has officially launched its first Innovation Hub on the African continent, coinciding with the opening of its new regional headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.
Read more...
Schneider Electric South Africa certified as 2025 Top Employer
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric is proud to announce its South African operation has been awarded Top Employer 2025 certification by a global authority in HR excellence, Top Employers Institute.
Read more...
100 years of safety leadership
News
DEKRA Industrial and its adult-based education and occupational skills training division, the Institute of Learning (IOL) will showcase a milestone at A-OSH 2025, as the company celebrates DEKRA Global’s 100 years of safety leadership.
Read more...
Drakenstein Municipality aces Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Impact Award
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape has won a Sustainability Impact Award for Schneider Electric’s Anglophone Africa region, shining the spotlight on its unwavering commitment to sustainable leadership and its forward-thinking approach to ensuring a sustainable future for its coming generations.
Read more...
Comtest calibration user group seminar
Comtest
News
Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons.
Read more...
Functional safety explained
News
The SAIMC supports Pepperl+Fuchs, a National Member, in a free four-part online seminar series focused on Functional Safety.
Read more...
The future of manufacturing in Africa
News
The future and development of African manufacturing will be discussed extensively at the upcoming Manufacturing Indaba conference, to be hosted on 15 to 16 July 2025 at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.
Read more...
Hot topics at IFAT Africa and analytica Lab Africa 2025
News
Burning issues such as climate-smart infrastructure, sustainability in waste and water management, the circular economy and Extended Producer Responsibility will come under discussion at the three-day conference and forum presented by analytica Lab Africa and IFAT Africa at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg from 8 to 10 July 2025.
Read more...