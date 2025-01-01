Editor's Choice
Family of analysers for smart and efficient chlorine measurement

July 2025 Sensors & Transducers

ABB has launched ChloroStar, a family of sensors, transmitters and accessories for accurate and reliable chlorine measurement and analysis that enable users in the water, wastewater and other industries to control chlorine more efficiently, enhancing treatment and increasing process uptime.

With the removal of potentially harmful pathogens being critical for both potable and wastewater quality, strict regulations govern chlorination treatment in utility and industrial applications. To date, chlorine measurement and analysis has been challenging, with many sensor technologies requiring time-consuming maintenance to resolve issues such as fouling and drift that have affected sensor performance.

The ChloroStar family of chlorine analysers addresses this challenge. With self-cleaning and resilient sensors, modular installation, predictive maintenance and diagnostics, the ChloroStar family makes it quicker and easier than ever to achieve accurate measurements and maximum uptime of the chlorine dosing process, while ensuring that sensor maintenance costs are kept to a minimum.

“Accurate and effective chlorination is key to safe and efficient treatment of potable and wastewater supplies, making maximum availability of measuring devices a critical requirement,” said Nikodem Siwek, global product manager for Continuous Water Analysis at ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The new ChloroStar family enables users to count on maximum availability and reliability in their chlorine measurements while reducing maintenance.”

The ChloroStar comprises two components – the ChloroStar Digital Sensor and the ChloroStar Cell. The ChloroStar Digital Sensor is an intelligent tri-electrode sensor for the measurement of free or total chlorine. Featuring in-built diagnostics, pH compensation and EZLink connection technology, the unit provides reduced drift and increased accuracy, while the membrane-covered design minimises cleaning and removes the need for additional sample buffering.

The sensor is designed for use with ABB’s innovative InFlow Multi-Cell, a modular flow-cell system that delivers stable chlorine measurement independent of variations in sample flow. An industry-leading measurement of 1 l/hr makes it ideal for applications in drinking water treatment, distribution or closed loop systems.

The ChloroStar Cell is a fast reacting direct-contact electrode sensor with self-cleaning technology for the measurement of disinfectants such as chlorine and chlorine dioxide. Its innovative open-cell flow-through design uses the sample flow to clean the electrodes continuously, preventing that blocking and clogging that affect other sensor types. The cell also reduces operational expenditure through a 20% lower consumables cost compared to conventional solutions. At the same time, the design ensures top sensitivity for reliable long-term deployment even in high-fouling applications such as municipal and industrial wastewaters.

Enhanced performance can be achieved by combining the ChloroStar family with other technologies in ABB’s continuous water quality portfolio.

The ChloroStar sensors can be used with ABB’s versatile AWT420 dual-channel transmitter, capable of measuring a wide variety of parameters in a single device. With the ability to mix and match either traditional analogue or smart digital EZLink sensors, the AWT420 enables users to create a tailored water analysis system to meet specific needs. Features such as Dynamic QR assistance, Dual-sensor validation, Dual PID control and auto pH correction provide reliable control of disinfection measurement.

Convenient mobile access to essential chlorine sensor information can be achieved via the EZLink Connect App. Using Bluetooth connectivity to send data to a smartphone or tablet, users can view and share measurement and audit data rapidly, as well as tracking the status of maintenance tasks.

The handheld EZTest 100 chlorine photometer gives fast and accurate analysis of process samples in the field, providing measurement verification to the industry standard DPD method. Lightweight yet robust, the waterproof EZTest 100 is supplied ready to use in a carrying case with key accessories. Further information is available at abb.com/wateranalysis.


Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


