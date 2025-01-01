Precision measurement for ultra-pure water systems

[Sponsored] Ultra-pure water (UPW) is essential in industries where even minor contaminants can impact product quality and process integrity. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, power generation and research require highly purified water for critical applications, including production and cleaning. Ensuring precise flow measurement of UPW is vital for monitoring consumption, optimising efficiency and maintaining process control. Anton Paar’s L-Cor Coriolis mass flowmeters provide a highly accurate and hygienic solution by directly measuring the mass of the liquid using the Coriolis effect, ensuring a high level of cleanliness.





Flow measurement of ultra-pure water

The production of UPW involves rigorous purification methods, including reverse osmosis (RO), deionisation and advanced filtration processes. This ensures the removal of organic and inorganic impurities, dissolved gases, particulate matter and reactive substances, achieving a conductivity as low as 0,055 µS/cm. Traditional magnetic inductive flowmeters (MID) require a minimum conductivity of 5 µS/cm, making them unsuitable for UPW applications.

Anton Paar’s L-Cor Coriolis mass flowmeters overcome this challenge by directly measuring mass flow using the Coriolis principle. This method relies on the natural Coriolis effect observed when a fluid moves through a vibrating tube. Additionally, the L-Cor flowmeter determines the density of the medium based on vibration frequency, enabling precise volumetric flow rate calculations for UPW applications.

Clean and hygienic flowmeter design

Maintaining the purity of UPW requires a flowmeter designed to prevent contamination while offering excellent cleanability. The L-Cor 6000 series meets the highest hygiene standards, certified by the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG). Featuring a single straight tube design and constructed from a polished titanium alloy, the flowmeter ensures a high purity grade, self-draining capabilities and minimal pressure drop. These features make it an ideal choice for applications demanding the highest levels of cleanliness and process integrity.

Applications of ultra-pure water

Industries where UPW is a critical requirement include:

Power generation: UPW is extensively used in power plants for the generation of steam, which drives turbines and steam boilers. The higher the boiler pressure, the greater is the demand for high-purity water to prevent scaling, corrosion and efficiency losses in turbines and associated systems.

Pharmaceutical and medical: UPW is indispensable in pharmaceutical manufacturing where it is used in water-for-injection (WFI), for inhalation therapies and as a component in various medical formulations. It also serves as a critical cleaning agent ensuring sterilisation and the production of contaminant-free pharmaceuticals. In biotechnology, UPW plays a key role in formulating drugs and maintaining clean environments in laboratory processes.

Installation considerations

Proper installation of flowmeters in UPW systems ensures efficient monitoring, quality control and process optimisation. In power generation, accurate flow measurement is crucial for regulating water supply to steam production, optimising energy consumption and minimising costs. Additionally, continuous flow monitoring at velocities exceeding 0,9 m/s prevents biofilm formation, which could compromise system hygiene.

In pharmaceutical applications, Coriolis mass flowmeters enable precise water supply adjustments based on production demands. Ensuring the correct UPW flow rate is critical to maintaining product composition and quality, as even minor deviations can impact the final pharmaceutical formulation.

Mode L-Cor 6000 Series specifications overview

Mass flow accuracy: ± 0,15% ± zero stability error (ZS)

Nominal Size: 1,3 to 7,6 cm

Mass flow range: 36 to 61 200 kg/h

Wetted parts material: Titanium alloy

Process Connection: ASME B16.5 Class 150, Tri-clamp ISO 2852

Communication Options: Analogue, Bell 202, Fieldbus, PROFIBUS PA, Modbus (RS-485)

SIP/CIP temperature: 150°C for maximum 30 minutes

Surface roughness: Ra < 0,8 µm (lower on request)

Certificates: Explosion Proof; EHEDG

Key benefits of the L-Cor 6000 flowmeter include:

• High accuracy: Mass flow measurement accuracy up to ± 0,15% ± ZS.

• Real-time monitoring: Enables immediate process adjustments for enhanced control.

• Optimised production efficiency: Maximises plant uptime and productivity.

• Hygienic and maintenance-free design: Ensures compliance with stringent purity standards while reducing downtime and maintenance efforts.

The Anton Paar advantage

The Anton Paar L-Cor Coriolis mass flowmeter is an ideal solution for precise UPW flow measurement, addressing the needs of industries requiring the highest standards of purity and accuracy. With its hygienic design, advanced measurement technology and real-time monitoring capabilities, the L-Cor 6000 ensures efficiency, cost savings, and process optimisation in ultra-pure water applications.

