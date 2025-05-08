Beyond the exhibition: AATF 2025 Conference lineup brings exclusive

March 2025 News

While the Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2025 exhibition floor will showcase cutting-edge automation solutions, the real game-changing insights will be found within the conference halls. Running alongside the event from 6 – 8 May 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, the AATF 2025 Conference offers an ideal platform for industry professionals to engage with global thought leaders, be exposed to the latest trends, and gain exclusive knowledge beyond what is available on the exhibition floor.

This year, the conference is set to turn the spotlight on industrial automation, manufacturing, and security with four dedicated tracks:

•Info Security Africa − 6 May 2025: Tackling the growing cybersecurity challenges in automation and industrial control systems.

•Future Manufacturing Africa (FMA) – 7 May 2025: Addressing sustainability, green manufacturing and Africa’s transition toward Industry 4.0. This conference is sponsored by AMP CAD CAM.

• Audiovisual Integrated Systems Africa (AVISA) – 8 May 2025: Exploring innovations in control room technology and industrial visualisation.

• AATF Connect – 7-8 May 2025: Unpacking industrial automation trends, workforce development and the future of smart factories.

Meet the experts shaping Africa’s automation future

AATF 2025 will bring together pioneers in automation, industrial innovation and digital security to share their expertise. Some of the key speakers include:

Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen: A leading expert in additive manufacturing and laser powder bed fusion, Dr. Hagedorn-Hansen has played a key role in advancing 3D printing across various industries such as aerospace, medical, and oil and gas.

Andisa Liba: Chief people officer at Floatpays and an advocate for sustainable business practices, Liba specialises in AI-driven workforce optimisation and energy-efficient operations. Recognised as one of Africa’s most influential women in digital transformation, she brings a unique perspective on green automation and ESG integration.

Michel Mafoumba: A mechatronics automation engineer and entrepreneur, Mafoumba has spearheaded numerous automation projects- from smart agriculture systems to industrial robotics and AI-driven energy management.

Tatenda Mungofa: Founder of Mureza Auto Co, Mungofa is a trailblazer in Africa’s automotive industry, leading efforts to develop locally manufactured vehicles that cater to the continent’s unique needs.

Kaluba Chikonde: A certified AI consultant and entrepreneur, Chikonde is widely known as the ‘queen of data’ for her contributions to AI-driven business transformation. As the founder of DimystifAI and co-founder of Coding4Finance, she is driving inclusive AI adoption and data strategies that enhance business efficiency.

Why attend?

Unlike traditional exhibitions, the AATF 2025 Conference delivers actionable insights that professionals can take back to their businesses. From hands-on demonstrations to expert-led discussions, attendees will gain:

• Exclusive industry insights from pioneers in automation, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

• Deep dives into industry-specific challenges, including cyber security risks in industrial automation, AI-driven manufacturing and the rise of additive manufacturing in Africa.

• Strategic networking opportunities with industry leaders, technology providers and policymakers.

“Africa is at a crossroads when it comes to automation. This conference is an opportunity for industry professionals to not only learn about the latest trends, but also to find practical solutions that can drive their businesses forward,” says AATF event director, Martin Hiller.

Be part of the future

The AATF 2025 Conference is not just another event. Think of it as the venue where the most critical discussions about Africa’s industrial transformation will take place. Secure your spot now and ensure that your business stays ahead in an era where automation has become essential for business success.

Pricing for the one day conferences is R1395 excluding VAT and the price for the two day conference is R2566 excluding VAT. Delegates can get more detail and register for the conferences here: www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com/en-gb/Programme.html

For more information contact Dionne Domyan-Mudie, TPW Agency, +27 83 326 1776 , [email protected], www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com





