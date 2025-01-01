Innomotics powers largest heat pump system in the Netherlands
March 2025
Motion Control & Drives
Innomotics, a global leader in the provision of electric motors and large drive systems, has played a pivotal role in the realisation of the largest heat pump system in the Netherlands. Located at the municipal wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht, the system harnesses residual heat from 65 million litres of treated wastewater daily, generating 25 to 27 MW of heat. This translates to 15% of the district heating demand in Utrecht and Nieuwegein or about 20 000 households in total. Thanks to Innomotics’ state-of-the-art motors and frequency drives, the project achieved unparalleled energy efficiency while saving 30 000 tons of CO2 annually.
Innomotics supplied eight Perfect Harmony GH180 frequency drives and eight A-Compact Plus units with one spare, providing optimal operational flexibility.
The system consists of four heat exchangers, each with two compressors driven by an Innomotics 1MW motor, which in turn are each controlled by an Innomotics GH180 frequency drive. These components are integral to extracting residual heat from 65 million litres of treated wastewater daily. The system uses ammonia, a natural, environmentally friendly refrigerant, to supply heat to the Utrecht district heating network. Additionally, 1 MW of extra heat is recovered from the motors and drives, contributing to the district heating network’s efficiency.
“This project exemplifies how advanced motor and drive solutions can transform energy challenges into sustainable opportunities,” said André Hillebrink, technical sales support professional at Innomotics. “We are proud to contribute to a system that not only brings us closer to achieving renewable energy goals but also directly benefits local communities.”
ENECO spearheaded the development of the facility, with Johnson Controls providing the advanced heat pump systems, and Innomotics supplied the cutting-edge motor and drive technologies that ensure its exceptional performance. Combined the companies have created a replicable model for modern urban renewable energy systems.
“This project exemplifies ENECO’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Innomotics’ innovative motors and drives were essential to the success of this project,” said Sander Tensen, engineering manager at ENECO. “Innomotics’ cutting-edge technology and reliability ensured that we could achieve both high energy efficiency and substantial CO2 savings, making a real difference for our district heating network and the environment,” concludes Tensen.
Innomotics is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With over 150 years of experience in electric motor development, the company serves as a reliable foundation for drive technology across various industries and infrastructures worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalisation. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany and employs around 15 000 people worldwide, with its annual revenue exceeding 3 billion Euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.
For more information, contact Jennifer Naidoo, Innomatics, [email protected], www.innomotics.co.za
Further reading:
Problem solving under pressure
Axiom Hydraulics
Motion Control & Drives
The greatest strength of Axiom Hydraulics lies in the company’s ability to solve complex problems and adapt systems to meet unique challenges. This capability stems from two key factors: the diverse experience of its team members, which spans decades across multiple disciplines, and their unwavering dedication to their clients.
Read more...
New AI advisor for robot selection
igus
Motion Control & Drives
igus’ new AI chatbot has been added to the online platform RBTX.com. The interactive consultant is designed to enable companies with little previous experience and technological expertise to quickly and reliably put together low-cost automation solutions to becoming more competitive.
Read more...
The world’s most powerful worm
Motion Control & Drives
Geothermal energy from the natural heat of the Earth is an inexhaustible resource, yet the growth of the global geothermal power sector lags behind other renewable energies. Now Swiss startup, Borobotics is hoping to speed this up with its innovative new electric-powered geothermal drilling robot, which can be used to fast-track and lower the cost of heat pump installations in confined spaces.
Read more...
Building resilience in extreme environments
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Motion Control & Drives
The petrochemical and oil and gas sectors operate in unforgiving environments. In this high-stakes industry, operational efficiency is vital, and unplanned downtime can have severe consequences. To thrive in this demanding landscape, a proactive and sophisticated approach to maintenance is no longer an option, but a necessity.
Read more...
Collaborative robots pioneer automation revolution
Motion Control & Drives
Collaborative robots (cobots) are a versatile, cost-effective robot form factor that is demonstrating value across many industry verticals. According to a new report from ABI Research, revenue from cobots will increase from $970 million in 2023 to $7,2 billion by 2030.
Read more...
SKF shines at Mining Indaba
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
This year marked SKF’s second consecutive participation at Mining Indaba, where the global bearing and seal manufacturing giant spotlighted its premium quality, future-smart, environmentally sustainable mining and industrial products, technologies and services.
Read more...
Reducing the risk of sewage spills
Motion Control & Drives
The UK government has announced plans to impose tougher penalties on water companies in England and Wales that fail to prevent sewage discharges into rivers and seas. David Strain, technical director at the automation systems specialist, Technidrive explains how solutions like variable speed drives and smart monitoring systems can help water companies reduce the risk of sewage spills and ensure compliance.
Read more...
High-performance electric wire rope hoists
Motion Control & Drives
Becker Mining South Africa’s Kito RX electric wire rope hoists, launched in Africa two years ago, play a critical role in many industries.
Read more...
Complete solutions for the die casting industry
Motion Control & Drives
Die casting is a manufacturing process that involves injecting molten metal into a mould to produce complex, high-precision components. FUCHS Lubricants South Africa addresses the evolving demands of the die casting sector through continuous product innovation and development.
Read more...
Planetary gear units for high torque requirements
Motion Control & Drives
Packing a compact design, along with high torque and low-speed outputs, the new SEW PPK and SEW P2.e planetary gear units from SEW-EURODRIVE offer new capabilities in continuous heavy-duty applications where space is at a premium.
Read more...