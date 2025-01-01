Innomotics powers largest heat pump system in the Netherlands

Innomotics, a global leader in the provision of electric motors and large drive systems, has played a pivotal role in the realisation of the largest heat pump system in the Netherlands. Located at the municipal wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht, the system harnesses residual heat from 65 million litres of treated wastewater daily, generating 25 to 27 MW of heat. This translates to 15% of the district heating demand in Utrecht and Nieuwegein or about 20 000 households in total. Thanks to Innomotics’ state-of-the-art motors and frequency drives, the project achieved unparalleled energy efficiency while saving 30 000 tons of CO 2 annually.

Innomotics supplied eight Perfect Harmony GH180 frequency drives and eight A-Compact Plus units with one spare, providing optimal operational flexibility.

The system consists of four heat exchangers, each with two compressors driven by an Innomotics 1MW motor, which in turn are each controlled by an Innomotics GH180 frequency drive. These components are integral to extracting residual heat from 65 million litres of treated wastewater daily. The system uses ammonia, a natural, environmentally friendly refrigerant, to supply heat to the Utrecht district heating network. Additionally, 1 MW of extra heat is recovered from the motors and drives, contributing to the district heating network’s efficiency.

“This project exemplifies how advanced motor and drive solutions can transform energy challenges into sustainable opportunities,” said André Hillebrink, technical sales support professional at Innomotics. “We are proud to contribute to a system that not only brings us closer to achieving renewable energy goals but also directly benefits local communities.”

ENECO spearheaded the development of the facility, with Johnson Controls providing the advanced heat pump systems, and Innomotics supplied the cutting-edge motor and drive technologies that ensure its exceptional performance. Combined the companies have created a replicable model for modern urban renewable energy systems.

“This project exemplifies ENECO’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Innomotics’ innovative motors and drives were essential to the success of this project,” said Sander Tensen, engineering manager at ENECO. “Innomotics’ cutting-edge technology and reliability ensured that we could achieve both high energy efficiency and substantial CO 2 savings, making a real difference for our district heating network and the environment,” concludes Tensen.

