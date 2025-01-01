Shaping data resilience strategies with AI and hybrid cloud solutions

March 2025 IT in Manufacturing

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, organisations are under growing pressure to secure their operations against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, including those that leverage AI to enhance the success rate of attacks. In this landscape, it has become essential to ‘fight fire with fire’ – harnessing AI as a means to counter these threats. The convergence of hybrid cloud solutions and AI-driven strategies offers a powerful means of building resilience, enabling businesses to protect their critical data while adapting to complex and dynamic challenges. These technologies not only enhance cybersecurity but also support operational efficiency, ensuring organisations remain agile in the face of adversity.

The evolving role of AI in resilience strategies

AI has fundamentally transformed how organisations approach resilience and cybersecurity. By automating repetitive tasks, detecting vulnerabilities, and providing real-time insights, AI enables proactive and efficient defences. To fully leverage its potential, organisations must carefully align AI applications with their broader data and operational strategies.

One of AI’s most significant contributions is its ability to simplify complex systems. With intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, AI helps reduce the learning curve, empowering teams to manage advanced systems more effectively. Real-time guidance and contextual support enable administrators to address challenges, navigate configurations, and troubleshoot issues with greater confidence, ensuring that technology investments deliver maximum value.



Ravi Baldev Singh, senior director, Sales Engineering – Emerging Markets CEE, CIS and META at Commvault.

Addressing risks in AI deployment

While AI brings significant benefits, it also introduces new risks that must be carefully managed. One such risk is data poisoning, where attackers manipulate AI models to compromise their decision making. To mitigate these threats, organisations need robust safeguards, including isolating critical data, deploying anomaly detection systems, and continuously monitoring AI processes for vulnerabilities. With these measures, organisations can secure their AI systems and ensure they enhance resilience rather than becoming potential liabilities.

Harnessing the power of hybrid cloud environments

Hybrid cloud solutions provide the flexibility and scalability needed to meet modern business demands, enabling organisations to optimise costs and adapt to shifting requirements. However, the complexity of managing data and operations across on-premises and cloud environments poses significant challenges, particularly when ensuring security and operational continuity.

Effective resilience strategies for hybrid cloud environments focus on mapping and maintaining dependencies across systems, ensuring that both data and processes can be restored seamlessly in the event of an incident. Advanced tools and technologies that offer visibility into recovery readiness and operational dependencies allow organisations to identify vulnerabilities, measure their resilience posture and take proactive steps to strengthen defences.

Defining the minimum viable company

A critical component of resilience planning is identifying the Minimum Viable Company (MVC) – the essential systems, data, and processes required to maintain operations during a disruption. By prioritising these critical assets, organisations can focus their recovery efforts on the most vital elements, enabling swift restoration of core functions.

For example, a financial institution might identify a small subset of applications and data as essential for operational continuity within the first 24 hours of an incident. This approach ensures that resources are allocated efficiently, reducing downtime and minimising the impact of disruptions.

Balancing innovation and security

As organisations adopt AI and hybrid cloud technologies, they must balance innovation with stringent security measures. This includes safeguarding against threats such as data poisoning, where malicious actors compromise AI decision-making. Strategies to address these risks include isolating sensitive data, implementing robust anomaly detection systems, and deploying deception-based technologies to identify and neutralise potential threats.

Compliance and regulatory considerations are particularly important for businesses operating in complex environments. By aligning security measures with local and global standards, organisations can mitigate risks while maintaining the flexibility needed to drive innovation.

Preparing for the unexpected

Resilience requires not only advanced technology but also preparedness. Scenario-based exercises and simulations are invaluable tools for building organisational readiness. By placing decision makers in high-pressure situations, these exercises help teams develop the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively to cyberattacks and other crises.

These experiential activities also foster a culture of awareness and collaboration, ensuring that employees at all levels understand their roles in maintaining resilience and safeguarding operations.

Building resilience for the future

Ultimately, building resilience requires more than just implementing cutting-edge technology; it involves cultivating the right people, processes and culture within an organisation. This means empowering teams with the tools and knowledge they need to manage complex systems, fostering a culture of awareness and preparedness through regular simulations, and working with industry experts to continuously evaluate and improve resilience strategies.

In the long term, resilience will be determined by an organisation’s ability to prioritise its core assets, secure its data and adapt to evolving threats. By combining the flexibility of hybrid cloud solutions with the transformative capabilities of AI, businesses can build robust and adaptive resilience strategies. These strategies ensure not only protection against current threats but also the ability to evolve and thrive in an increasingly complex and unpredictable digital world.

