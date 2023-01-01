Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Growing demand for staple foods in Africa drives Bühler’s growth

March 2025 News


Marco Sutter, MD, Bühler Southern Africa.

Opportunities in strengthening local supply chains, especially within food processing and agribusiness, will be the main focus for Bühler Southern Africa in 2025, says MD, Marco Sutter. “The African market remains pivotal, with ongoing growth in the staple foods like maize, rice and pulses, driven by increasing demand for locally produced, quality food products.” In addition, the mining and infrastructure sectors present opportunities to deploy innovative technologies that enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The African market is essential to Bühler’s growth strategy. With a young and rapidly growing population, the continent offers immense opportunities to build resilient food systems and manufacturing hubs. “Our focus is on delivering tailored solutions that address local challenges while enabling scalability and sustainability. This market not only drives our business growth, but also aligns with our mission to feed the world sustainably,” says Sutter.

Sustainability remains at the core of Bühler’s vision. In 2025, the company plans to enhance its green supply chain initiatives by localising more manufacturing processes, thereby reducing transportation-related emissions. “Collaborating closely with our partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving carbon-neutral production by 2030, while continuously improving the energy efficiency of our solutions. Aligned with our sustainability goals, we aim to reduce energy, water and waste in our customers’ value chains by 50% by 2025 and decrease greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 60% by 2030,” says Sutter.

Last year was a challenging year, shaped by various external factors. Elections across many African countries brought a degree of uncertainty, while rising steel prices, increased transport costs and limited access to foreign exchange in several regions posed significant hurdles. “Despite these challenges, Bühler remained resilient, focusing on innovation and customer-centric solutions,” he adds.

The food and beverage sector has showed a steady demand, particularly in the staple foods markets and grain storage, as the need for efficient and sustainable food systems continues to grow. The mining sector performed robustly, driven by demand for material handling solutions with an increasing focus on energy-efficient technologies. “Looking ahead, our strategy prioritises strengthening local supply chains and driving sustainable practices to support our customers and communities effectively,” explains Sutter.

Bühler also embarked on various upgrades last year, says Francois Knoetze, head of manufacturing. These included installing first in first out (FIFO) racking to improve stock utilisation, new compressors to ensure better energy efficiency of air production and newer welding machines. Knoetze points out that the main benefits for Bühler’s clients and growth potential following the upgrades is increased throughput driving shorter lead times.

Looking ahead, by continuing to spend up to 5% of turnover on research and development a year, Bühler’s mission is to develop innovative technologies, machines and services for the food, feed, agriculture and mobility industry. This differentiates it in the market through high performance, productivity, reliability and improved sustainability.

“This year we will continue empowering communities through various initiatives and educational projects. Skills development remains a priority, with plans to expand training through our collaboration with MathU and our Global Learning Festival. Workshops and internships will assist to nurture future innovators, building on the success of our Student Career Day Expo. “As we look ahead, Bühler remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future. We invite all stakeholders to join us on this journey as we innovate, collaborate and grow together,” concludes Sutter. 

For more information contact Taryn Browne, Bühler Southern Africa, +27 11 801 3500, [email protected], www.buhlergroup.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council News
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.

Read more...
Festo celebrates its centenary
Festo South Africa News
Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.

Read more...
RS Group cements its position as an ESG leader
News
RS Group has announced its inclusion in the prestigious CDP A-list, having improved its CDP rating this year from A- to A for its commitment to climate action, environmental transparency and disclosure

Read more...
ECSA awards full accreditation to IIE degrees
News
The Independent Institute of Education has received full accreditation from ECSA. This is the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.

Read more...
South African students advance to international round of Young Researchers awards
News
Two Masters in Engineering students from Stellenbosch University have advanced to the international round of the 2025 Blue Sky Young Researchers and Innovation competition. Their projects impressed the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa for their originality and relevance to the forestry sector, which plays a key role in producing wood and paper.

Read more...
The ultimate range for design and repair
RS South Africa News
Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.

Read more...
Why Africa needs automation now
News
The upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.

Read more...
RS launches report on the transportation industry
RS South Africa News
RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.

Read more...
WearCheck showcases condition monitoring at Mining Indaba 2025
Wearcheck News
Scientific oil analysis, transformer oil analysis, reliability services and water testing & analysis – these were some of the condition monitoring techniques that were on show at WearCheck’s stand at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved