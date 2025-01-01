Detecting lubrication issues in gearbox testing by IR monitoring

Lubrication is crucial for every transmission gearbox. If lubrication is too low or absent, friction between the gears increases the housing surface temperature, leading to excessive mechanical wear.

Once a vehicle is manufactured, it undergoes a test bench assessment before leaving the factory for sale. As part of the end-of-line testing, manufacturers need to check the thermal behaviour of the gear transmission boxes. An excessively hot gearbox after a short drive or uneven heat distribution may indicate insufficient lubrication, necessitating further inspection. This inspection is vital because inadequate lubrication can cause the gearbox or differential housings to overheat, leading to permanent quality issues for the internal components if not detected in time.

Manually checking for sufficient lubrication in the gear housings is time-consuming and requires operators to be highly meticulous during inspection, as thermal issues could be identified too late. Attaching contact temperature sensors to every gearbox is also impractical and labour-intensive in production. Lubrication cannot be visually checked in a bench test, and even if a temperature sensor is attached to the gearbox, it might be faulty or need to be connected to another test bench data acquisition system. Implementing automated thermal imaging solutions can streamline this process.

Quickly detecting temperature variations

Thermal imaging cameras such as Instrotech’s PI 640i can quickly and accurately detect temperature variations. They ensure that gearboxes are appropriately lubricated before leaving the factory, saving time and enhancing the reliability and quality of the final product.

An infrared camera measures the surface temperature of the gearboxes and differential housings, which are sealed and opaque. Once the engine is switched on, the gearboxes’ surfaces become hot if the moving gear inside is insufficiently lubricated or not lubricated due to mechanical friction.

Low-temperature thermal imaging cameras, such as the PI 640i or the Xi 400, effectively measure the surface temperature. The lacquered metal boxes are advantageous as the coating increases their emissivity, allowing low-temperature thermal imaging cameras to be used. The speed of measurement is a key advantage as Optris infrared cameras can connect to control systems to send visual, audible or alarm signals at specific temperature thresholds. This ensures a quick response to fault situations, such as sending a signal to shut down the motor immediately if there is a risk of gear damage.

This testing process can also be automated. Thanks to the compact installation, the operator can save time efficiently with minimal effort without negatively affecting parallel testing processes.

High thermal sensitivity and fast response

The Optris Xi 400, Xi 410, and PI 640i thermal imaging cameras offer an advanced solution for quality assurance in final inspections. They enable fast and precise measurement of gearboxes and differential housings. Lubrication can decrease over time due to seal ageing. By monitoring temperature distribution in real time, the cameras can detect anomalies immediately and send signals to the appropriate control authorities for a prompt response.

These thermal cameras detect and communicate with peripheral devices such as data loggers, PLCs and simple controllers. Their application extends beyond final inspection to include preventive maintenance of stationary motors used in these systems.

Optris infrared cameras provide detailed thermographic data, enabling immediate analysis and adjustment. They offer various communication options, including remote communication and adjustment via Ethernet networks, such as the control room.

The sophisticated, license-free PIX Connect software opens many possibilities for implementing a detection system that easily integrates into existing processes without disrupting manufacturing or inspection workflows. This enables customers to optimise and significantly enhance the efficiency of their processes.

