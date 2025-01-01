The sensory reaction of the BMS

Our senses play a vital role in how we perceive, experience and react to the world around us and they form a critical part of our existence. If one had to digitise these senses in a world where mathematics and algorithms meet connectivity, sensors would certainly be a good example. Today’s building management systems (BMS) can simply not function properly without sensors. Like our senses, they are an integral part of operations that run silently in the background, almost taken for granted.

Every modern building, from data centres and hospitals to commercial and residential spaces, relies heavily on an extensive network of sensors to monitor and regulate conditions. It is the intelligence that feeds into the BMS. This is so critical that if sensors start failing, the BMS can become ‘blind’. For example, the failure of the temperature sensor in an HVAC system can disrupt a significant part of building’s operations, leading to increased energy costs and reduced occupant comfort.

The eyes, ears, smell and touch of buildings

Today’s BMS relies on an intricate network of sensors to gather real-time data on various environmental conditions. These sensors are strategically placed in key areas, including plant rooms, ducts and living spaces, to continuously monitor critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality and particulate matter. This data is then processed by AI-driven analytics, allowing facility managers to make informed decisions that enhance building performance and efficiency.



Mark Freeman.

Temperature and humidity

There are few things that ruffle our feathers as much as a building environment that is too cold, too hot or too humid. It’s not only the warm-blooded species that are impacted; equipment performance and energy efficiency can also take some serious strain.

Here, sensors ensure that temperature and humidity are precisely managed in all buildings, but more so in critical facilities like hospitals and data centres. These sensors enable HVAC systems to operate efficiently, reducing energy wastage while maintaining an ideal indoor climate for both man and machine.

Air quality

Indoor air quality is a fundamental aspect of occupant health and comfort. Poor air quality can lead to health issues such as respiratory problems, fatigue and decreased productivity. The recent pandemic is a perfect example of how important proper air quality is.

Smart air quality sensors monitor factors like CO2 levels, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and particulate matter, ensuring optimal air quality in workplaces, hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities. By integrating these sensors into a BMS, HVAC systems can be automatically adjusted to maintain fresh, clean air while again minimising energy consumption.

Also, beyond air quality and temperature regulation, fluid control plays a key role in efficient building operations. Smart valves ensure precise control over heating and cooling systems, optimising the flow of air and liquids.

Smart sensors at work

Schneider Electric offers a compelling range of smart sensors designed to meet the needs of various building environments. Some of these include:

• SpaceLogic PRAQ (plant room air quality) sensors: Monitor air quality, CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, VOCs and particulate matter in plant rooms and ducts.

• SpaceLogic PM (particulate matter) sensors: Utilise laser-scattering technology to provide highly accurate particulate matter measurements.

• EasyLogic ball valves: Enable precise control of fluid flow in HVAC systems for enhanced energy efficiency.

• EasyLogic PRAQ sensors: Offer cost-effective temperature monitoring solutions with easy integration into building management systems.

Credit(s)

