Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

The sensory reaction of the BMS

March 2025 Sensors & Transducers

By Mark Freeman, offer manager, Digital Building for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

Our senses play a vital role in how we perceive, experience and react to the world around us and they form a critical part of our existence. If one had to digitise these senses in a world where mathematics and algorithms meet connectivity, sensors would certainly be a good example. Today’s building management systems (BMS) can simply not function properly without sensors. Like our senses, they are an integral part of operations that run silently in the background, almost taken for granted.

Every modern building, from data centres and hospitals to commercial and residential spaces, relies heavily on an extensive network of sensors to monitor and regulate conditions. It is the intelligence that feeds into the BMS. This is so critical that if sensors start failing, the BMS can become ‘blind’. For example, the failure of the temperature sensor in an HVAC system can disrupt a significant part of building’s operations, leading to increased energy costs and reduced occupant comfort.

The eyes, ears, smell and touch of buildings

Today’s BMS relies on an intricate network of sensors to gather real-time data on various environmental conditions. These sensors are strategically placed in key areas, including plant rooms, ducts and living spaces, to continuously monitor critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality and particulate matter. This data is then processed by AI-driven analytics, allowing facility managers to make informed decisions that enhance building performance and efficiency.


Mark Freeman.

Temperature and humidity

There are few things that ruffle our feathers as much as a building environment that is too cold, too hot or too humid. It’s not only the warm-blooded species that are impacted; equipment performance and energy efficiency can also take some serious strain.

Here, sensors ensure that temperature and humidity are precisely managed in all buildings, but more so in critical facilities like hospitals and data centres. These sensors enable HVAC systems to operate efficiently, reducing energy wastage while maintaining an ideal indoor climate for both man and machine.

Air quality

Indoor air quality is a fundamental aspect of occupant health and comfort. Poor air quality can lead to health issues such as respiratory problems, fatigue and decreased productivity. The recent pandemic is a perfect example of how important proper air quality is.

Smart air quality sensors monitor factors like CO2 levels, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and particulate matter, ensuring optimal air quality in workplaces, hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities. By integrating these sensors into a BMS, HVAC systems can be automatically adjusted to maintain fresh, clean air while again minimising energy consumption.

Also, beyond air quality and temperature regulation, fluid control plays a key role in efficient building operations. Smart valves ensure precise control over heating and cooling systems, optimising the flow of air and liquids.

Smart sensors at work

Schneider Electric offers a compelling range of smart sensors designed to meet the needs of various building environments. Some of these include:

• SpaceLogic PRAQ (plant room air quality) sensors: Monitor air quality, CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, VOCs and particulate matter in plant rooms and ducts.

• SpaceLogic PM (particulate matter) sensors: Utilise laser-scattering technology to provide highly accurate particulate matter measurements.

• EasyLogic ball valves: Enable precise control of fluid flow in HVAC systems for enhanced energy efficiency.

• EasyLogic PRAQ sensors: Offer cost-effective temperature monitoring solutions with easy integration into building management systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact, high density power protection system for AI, data centre and large-scale electrical workloads
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.

Read more...
Duct and plant room air quality (PRAQ) sensors
Schneider Electric South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Schneider Electric South Africa offers a comprehensive range of SpaceLogic duct and plant room air quality sensors. These cutting-edge sensors are designed to enhance building air quality and energy efficiency by combining multiple sensing capabilities into a single unit.

Read more...
Schneider Electric relaunches legacy access control systems
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric South Africa has relaunched its comprehensive access control platform to help customers upgrade from ageing and obsolete systems.

Read more...
Digitalisation in mining - the advantage you need now
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Digitalisation offers immense and proven benefits such as streamlining operations, reducing error and accelerating workflows. Mining operators today leverage digital technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability and very importantly, safety.

Read more...
The shape of water – automating hydropower operations
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Hydropower is undoubtedly one of the building blocks of today’s renewable energy industry and its operations need to be efficient, reliable and sustainable. Automation must therefore form part of today’s modern hydropower operations to improve resource management and enhance reliability.

Read more...
What lies beneath – the hidden cost of AI
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The world is quickly realising that with the rapid advancement in AI there are also caveats. In short, apart from environmental implications, it also has major significant financial ramifications.

Read more...
Empowering businesses to prosper as prosumers
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.

Read more...
Mines and the local economy – excellence in the making
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In the mining, minerals and metals sector, localisation benefits both the mine and the local economy. It is symbiosis at its finest, as both parties stand to gain tremendously. However, to understand localisation it’s important to ‘drill down’ to what localisation truly means to mining, and how the sector can benefit local communities and the economy.

Read more...
Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved