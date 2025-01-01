New AI advisor for robot selection

igus’ new AI chatbot has been added to the online platform RBTX.com. The interactive consultant is designed to enable companies with little previous experience and technological expertise to quickly and reliably put together low-cost automation (LCA) solutions to becoming more competitive. First users are enthusiastic about the intuitive AI solution.
A lot of companies already know that automation offers enormous potential for meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing working world. However, the crucial question remains: how do you implement them?
RBTX provides the answer: there are over 500 robot solutions on the online marketplace. Even companies with no prior knowledge of robotics can put together cost-effective LCA solutions according to the plug-and-program principle.
“With RBTX, we want to eliminate all the barriers that stand in the way of companies entering the world of automation − step by step,” says Alexander Mühlens, vice president and head of Business Unit Low-Cost Automation at igus.
The decisive factor here, for example, is to ensure guaranteed interoperability of all the components igus offers making it virtually impossible to make the wrong purchase. “A further step in this direction is the introduction of a new AI advisor that interacts with interested parties to reduce the time they spend searching for components in a range that keeps on growing.”
The new AI chatbot at https://chat.rbtx.eu supports multiple different languages, and although still in the launch phase, can be used with igus South Africa’s robotics buying pages at https://za.rbtx.shop/en-ZA/components, where users can match suitable LCA components through written interaction.
The AI draws on empirical data from hundreds of projects that companies have already successfully automated with the help of RBTX. The answers are correspondingly targeted. For example, a small workshop is suffering from a labour shortage and would like to automate the loading of its CNC machine with blanks.
The company’s technical manager calls up the new AI chatbot and asks it the following question: “Which robot is suitable for loading my CNC machine?” Within a few seconds, the AI provides the answer: “The robolink robot arm from igus would be a suitable solution here. The arm moves along five axes, has a reach of 790 mm, a speed of seven picks per minute and can detect the position of the components using a 3D camera.” After this answer, the user asks which gripper would work. The AI consultant replies: “A parallel gripper from Zimmer would be a suitable choice.” In this
kind of seemingly natural dialogue, users gradually put together their own individual LCA solution.
Companies experimenting with automation are enthusiastic about the new AI chatbot. “A wide range of customers have already given us feedback that they have entered into a dialogue with the AI robot advisor. It has given them a better feel for the possibilities of LCA and significantly accelerated the search for suitable components,” concludes Mühlens.
Problem solving under pressure Axiom Hydraulics
Motion Control & Drives
The greatest strength of Axiom Hydraulics lies in the company’s ability to solve complex problems and adapt systems to meet unique challenges. This capability stems from two key factors: the diverse experience of its team members, which spans decades across multiple disciplines, and their unwavering dedication to their clients.
Read more...The world’s most powerful worm
Motion Control & Drives
Geothermal energy from the natural heat of the Earth is an inexhaustible resource, yet the growth of the global geothermal power sector lags behind other renewable energies. Now Swiss startup, Borobotics is hoping to speed this up with its innovative new electric-powered geothermal drilling robot, which can be used to fast-track and lower the cost of heat pump installations in confined spaces.
Read more...Building resilience in extreme environments ACTOM Electrical Machines
Motion Control & Drives
The petrochemical and oil and gas sectors operate in unforgiving environments. In this high-stakes industry, operational efficiency is vital, and unplanned downtime can have severe consequences. To thrive in this demanding landscape, a proactive and sophisticated approach to maintenance is no longer an option, but a necessity.
Read more...Collaborative robots pioneer automation revolution
Motion Control & Drives
Collaborative robots (cobots) are a versatile, cost-effective robot form factor that is demonstrating value across many industry verticals. According to a new report from ABI Research, revenue from cobots will increase from $970 million in 2023 to $7,2 billion by 2030.
Read more...SKF shines at Mining Indaba SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
This year marked SKF’s second consecutive participation at Mining Indaba, where the global bearing and seal manufacturing giant spotlighted its premium quality, future-smart, environmentally sustainable mining and industrial products, technologies and services.
Read more...Reducing the risk of sewage spills
Motion Control & Drives
The UK government has announced plans to impose tougher penalties on water companies in England and Wales that fail to prevent sewage discharges into rivers and seas. David Strain, technical director at the automation systems specialist, Technidrive explains how solutions like variable speed drives and smart monitoring systems can help water companies reduce the risk of sewage spills and ensure compliance.
Read more...Complete solutions for the die casting industry
Motion Control & Drives
Die casting is a manufacturing process that involves injecting molten metal into a mould to produce complex, high-precision components. FUCHS Lubricants South Africa addresses the evolving demands of the die casting sector through continuous product innovation and development.
Read more...Planetary gear units for high torque requirements
Motion Control & Drives
Packing a compact design, along with high torque and low-speed outputs, the new SEW PPK and SEW P2.e planetary gear units from SEW-EURODRIVE offer new capabilities in continuous heavy-duty applications where space is at a premium.