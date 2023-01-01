RS Group cements its position as an ESG leader

For the second year running, the RS Group has also been listed in the S&P; Global Sustainability Yearbook- based on S&P; Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment- an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. With only 780 out of 7690 companies featured globally in the 2025 yearbook, S&P; Global recognised RS Group’s significant progress to advance sustainability in its operations, packaging and logistics. RS vice president of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, Andrea Barrett said: “This is testament to the hard work of all our teams to decarbonise our business and supply chain and offer our customers more sustainable products and service solutions. Managing director of RS South Africa, Brian Andrew added: “Sustainability is a core pillar of our business strategy, and we are committed to reducing environmental impact and delivering innovative solutions that support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals.”

The RS Group announced its inclusion in the prestigious CDP A-list, having improved its CDP rating this year from A- to A for its commitment to climate action, environmental transparency and disclosure. CDP is the most extensive and prestigious benchmark of climate action and disclosure globally. The A list is reserved for the top companies showing advanced climate leadership. Alongside this, the company has retained its Platinum EcoVadis medal for a third year running, placing the organisation in the top 1% of over 150 000 companies rated.

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration

News

Read more...

How to claim CPD points

SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council News

Read more...

Festo celebrates its centenary

Festo South Africa News

Read more...

ECSA awards full accreditation to IIE degrees

News

Read more...

Growing demand for staple foods in Africa drives Bühler’s growth

News

Read more...

South African students advance to international round of Young Researchers awards

News

Read more...

The ultimate range for design and repair

RS South Africa News

Read more...

Why Africa needs automation now

News

Read more...

RS launches report on the transportation industry

RS South Africa News

Read more...

WearCheck showcases condition monitoring at Mining Indaba 2025

Wearcheck News

Read more...

In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on amagazine.Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.The Independent Institute of Education has received full accreditation from ECSA. This is the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.Opportunities in strengthening local supply chains, especially within food processing and agribusiness, will be the main focus for Bühler Southern Africa in 2025.Two Masters in Engineering students from Stellenbosch University have advanced to the international round of the 2025 Blue Sky Young Researchers and Innovation competition. Their projects impressed the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa for their originality and relevance to the forestry sector, which plays a key role in producing wood and paper.Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.The upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.Scientific oil analysis, transformer oil analysis, reliability services and water testing & analysis – these were some of the condition monitoring techniques that were on show at WearCheck’s stand at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba.