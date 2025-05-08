Why Africa needs automation now
March 2025
News
As industries around the world race toward automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation, the question is no longer if Africa will embrace automation but how quickly it will do so. At the upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2025, set to take place from 6 to 8 May 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, this urgent shift will take centre stage, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.
With the theme ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, AATF 2025 will highlight how automation is driving economic resilience, accelerating industrial transformation and reshaping the future of African businesses. More importantly, it will answer the big question: “Can Africa afford to wait any longer to embrace automation?”
Automation a game-changer for Africa’s industrial future
According to the International Federation of Robotics, global industrial robot installations grew by 31% in 2022, and automation investment is accelerating across sectors like manufacturing, logistics and mining. Yet Africa accounts for less than 1% of global industrial robot adoption, a gap that AATF 2025 seeks to close.
“The conversation around automation in Africa is no longer just about efficiency. Rather, it’s about economic survival,” says Johan Steyn, chair of the Special Interest Group on AT and Robotics at IITPSA, who will be speaking at AATF 2025. “Companies that fail to invest in automation now risk being left behind in an increasingly digital economy.”
Key trends driving automation in Africa
AATF 2025 will showcase how automation, AI and the internet of things (IoT) are revolutionising industries across the continent. Key trends set to dominate discussions include:
∙ Smart manufacturing: How African factories are integrating AI-driven robotics, predictive maintenance and real-time data analytics to boost efficiency.
∙ Automation in mining and energy: The role of autonomous systems and IoT sensors in optimising Africa’s resource-rich industries.
∙ Workforce and skills development: Addressing Africa’s automation skills gap and the rise of human-machine collaboration.
∙ Cybersecurity and digital infrastructure: Safeguarding industrial systems as automation increases connectivity.
Why AATF 2025 is the must-attend event for automation in Africa
Beyond the 150+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge automation technologies, AATF 2025 will feature a comprehensive conference programme, including:
∙ AATF Connect: A deep dive into industrial automation trends, workforce development and smart manufacturing.
∙ Future Manufacturing Africa (FMA): A focus on sustainability, green manufacturing and Africa’s shift towards circular economies.
∙ InfoSecurity Africa: Critical discussions on cyber threats in automation and securing Africa’s digital transformation.
∙ Audiovisual Integrated Systems Africa (AVISA): Innovations in industrial control rooms and smart infrastructure.
Automation is not optional
“Africa has a choice: lead the automation revolution or lag in global competitiveness,” says Yanesh Naidoo, innovations director at Jendamark. “AATF 2025 provides a critical platform for businesses to explore real-world automation solutions, build strategic partnerships and position themselves for the next era of industrial transformation.”
The future is not waiting − Africa’s automation moment is now
Register today at www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com
For more information, contact Dionne Domyan-Mudie, TPW Agency, +27 83 3261776, [email protected]
