SKF shines at Mining Indaba

March 2025 Motion Control & Drives

This year marked SKF’s second consecutive participation at the Mining Indaba, where the global bearing and seal manufacturing giant spotlighted its premium quality, future-smart, environmentally sustainable mining and industrial products, technologies and services.

“As one of the most prestigious events on the global mining stage, Mining Indaba again presented us with an outstanding platform to demonstrate our turnkey product, technology and service solutions,” says SKF South Africa’s industrial distribution and regional sales manager, Saien Rugdeo.

SKF is globally renowned for the development, design and manufacturing of premium quality bearings, seals and lubrication systems, underpinned by a host of related leading-edge technologies and capabilities, including machine health assessment (condition monitoring), reliability engineering and remanufacturing, that meet the needs of a wide range of industries. SKF’s intelligent solutions such as the smart Quick Collect sensors, sparked significant interest amongst Mining Indaba visitors.

Amid global economic pressures, businesses are doubling efforts to calibrate improved efficiencies and decreased operating costs in a bid to bolster production, while heeding ever stricter environmental compliancy regulations. Mines being no exception, they also face their own unique challenges. “Mining is a key global segment for us, where our advanced products and technologies are instrumental in creating value and assisting customers achieve their economic and environmental sustainability goals,” continues Rugdeo.

By optimising rotating assets, SKF’s top-tier solutions help to drive efficient, sustainable and profitable operations. There is a clear synchronicity between a circular economy, a core tenet for SKF, and machine and component reliability. Rugdeo clarifies: “Reliable machine performance creates a cycle of continuous improvement, in turn fuelling rotating asset optimisation with operational efficiency, sustainability and profitability as the ultimate and desired outcomes.”

He further stresses the critical role of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO). “As these practices are not always given the necessary priority, it’s vital that we first gain a clear understanding of the mine’s vision and ensure that our premium technical support and supply are executed through the right channels. Smart programmes such as Customer Needs Analysis (CNA) and Stock Inventory Management Optimisation (SIMO), uniquely position SKF South Africa to support mines across the African continent, helping to streamline their supply chains through the procurement of application-specific products.

“By integrating our solutions (product, technology, engineering, reliability, intelligent and service) and collaborating with both our robust Authorised Distributor network and our forward-looking Circular Economy Centre based at SKF head office in Johannesburg, we essentially create a strategic, efficient supply chain ecosystem with distributors, customers and end users,” adds Rugdeo.

Highlighting the clear connection between correct product use and equipment reliability, he explains SKF’s goal of training and nurturing the next wave of leaders, engineers and pioneers in the industry. Training programmes, which are part and parcel of SKF’s reliability and circular economy drive, are also rolled out to local communities and educational institutions, forming the cornerstone of SKF’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. “We are committed to developing local talent by equipping them with the necessary skills and SKF knowledge on best modern mining practises in relation to rotating equipment reliability,” he continues. He also draws attention to the fact that upskilling through ongoing training equips individuals with the necessary tools they need, empowering them to keep in step with rapidly advancing technology.

Low carbon and diversity in the workplace are two kingpins for SKF, spurring the organisation to partner with like-minded customers, distributors and suppliers who embrace similar values. SKF’s commitment to assisting customers with their decarbonisation drives and environmental stewardship is reflected in the organisation’s sustained development of new technologies and the redesign of applications and value-adding solutions. SKF also extends its environmental accountability, adopting best green practices in a bid to mitigate its own carbon output.

“Our appetite for creating transformative products, technologies and remanufacturing solutions that drive value within our customers' supply chains and foster the circular economy deeply align with our value proposition and will continue unabated,” concludes Rugdeo.

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





